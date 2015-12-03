New look: Sopia Bush debuts a shorter, lighter haircut

Time for a change! Sophia Bush made the big chop, taking her hair from lengthy-lob to a shorter cropped haircut. The 33-year-old actress debuted her brand new look on her Instagram page Thursday afternoon.

"Fresh chop got me like... thank you to my hair gurus @johnnramirez1 @anhcotran #livedincolor #shorthairdontcare #itsalmosttheweekend #imtakingthisdooutdancing," she captioned the photo of herself showing off her new cut paired with a white t-shirt, standing in front of a white wall.

Sophia wasn't the only one thrilled about her new 'do. The man behind her new cut and color Johnny Ramirez took to his Instagram to show off his latest work. "Lived in color on @sophiabush #livedincolor #livedinblonde #livedinhaircolor #ramireztran #ramireztrancolor #ramireztransalon #sophiabush," he captioned the same image.

Sophia wore her shoulder length bob at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards Photo Getty images

During a sit down with Allure magazine, in January of last year, Sophia admitted that she would love to take her hair look to another level, rocking a haircut inspired by another famous actress. "I would love it if I could rock Michelle Williams' pixie haircut," she told the magazine during a beauty secrets Q&A.

Although she hasn't taken her look that short, Sophia's new style is a drastic change from her previous looks. Over the years, the former One Tree Hill star has rocked long curly tresses in shades of brown and shorter cuts in various shades of blonde and ombre styles.