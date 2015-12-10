The best Christmas nail art ideas

Nail art can be a simple and striking way to get in the Christmas spirit! Whether you want to make a statement at holiday parties or try a new look to match your wrapping paper, there is a nail design for every occasion. <br> Click through to see our top picks of the best nail designs for some serious holiday beauty inspiration. <br> Photo: Instagram
Elf on a nail! This fun and festive design curtesy of Jamy Nail Art was a success thanks to Sealore nail polish. <br> Photo: @jamylyn_nails
Nail tech Amber Trawic created the perfect combination of holiday decor with polka dots, snowflakes and a Santa accent nail. <br> Photo: Instagram/@preciousnails220
These naughty or nice nails by nail tech Kaleigh McGinnis are the perfect balance of shimmer and design to get you into the holiday spirit. <br> Photo: @nailsbykaleigh
Loving the #jamberry inspired nails that add a pop of color to any festive occasion and go exceptionally well with a a snowflake. <br> Photo: Instagram/@jaylee510
Hannah from The Nail Trail created this quirky Santa Claus design on a red base, applying white polish with a dotting tool. <br> Photo: Instagram/@thenailtrail
These cute Christmas pudding patterned nails by Stephy Claws are sure to make a statement at any holiday party. <br> Photo: Instagram/@stephyclaws
Add sparkle to any look this Christmas with dazzling glitter nails in a festive green shade like Kelli Dobrin. Her secret: the KBShimmer sELFie shade. <br> Photo: Instagram/@kellimarissa
We're loving this festive sparkling red design with the Christmas tree and holly designs for a statement look. <br> Photo: Instagram/@ungraindefolie
Pay tribute to Santa's little helpers with this easy and dazzling elf design. Follow the steps on the below Instagram account. <br> Photo: Instagram/@sensationails4u
Embrace the winter with this adorable blue and white penguin designs. <br> Photo: Instagram/@amytrinder89
For a quirky tribute to candy canes, try Victoria Swindlehurst's simple look by using a red base and adding white stripes. <br> Photo: Instagram/@nails_by_victoria
Don't want Santa or his helpers on your nails, try this simple holly design for an understated yet gorgeous design. <br> Photo: Instagram/@nailcorn
Try a sweater-esque pattern like @lateliersecretdamelie's unique red and gold design. Nail wraps make a great alternative if you don't have time to draw the intricate details. <br> Photo: Instagram/@lateliersecretdamelie
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved