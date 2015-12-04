The newest hair color shade of the season that is so sweet: 'Chocolate chip cookie'

A hair color so sweet-looking it deserved a delicious dessert name! Hair colorist Ryan Pearl of the Cutler Salon in New York City coined the “chocolate chip cookie” shade — a color we are already craving to try.

In an interview with fellow famed hairstylist Jen Atkin on her blog Mane Addicts, Ryan explained that his bold dimensional blonde and soft honey hue works best on a person with a “darker base color.” As his client’s hair grows out, the SoHo colorist revealed that their locks will continue to “look polished” with this particular look.

A photo posted by Mane Addicts (@maneaddicts) on Dec 2, 2015 at 10:48am PST

Through his own creative application, Ryan is able to create the low maintenance color. He explained, “I try to ‘add to the look’ I’ve created by painting ribbon-like pieces that cascade over her face while I ‘stagger’ the height of the painted pieces on the sides and back of her head. Then I paint a section of hair and blend in the ends of another section of hair as a way to accentuate POP.”

And as for the inspiration behind the delectable name? The New York based colorist said, “I often use food terms as a way to ‘paint a picture’ and make it much easier for a client to understand what I’ve done.”

Ryan added, “These tones I may call ‘chocolate chip cookie’ because it’s a much more interesting, fun, and relatable way to name a color than simply referring to it as ‘warm or cold.'”