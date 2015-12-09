Kim Kardashian and Kanye West leave the hospital with newborn son Saint

After welcoming their son Saint on Saturday morning at a Los Angeles hospital, proud new parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have headed home with their little bundle of joy. The baby was spotted being carried out and taken straight into a Range Rover with tinted windows.

Kim, Kanye, two-year-old daughter North and newborn Saint will be staying with her mom Kris Jenner while their own home in Calabasas is being remodeled. Fans will of course remember that the couple also stayed with grandma after the birth of their first child, North, in June 2013.

Little Saint was born on December 5, and family members Kris, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were all by Kim's side when she went into labor. Two days later, Kim announced that they decided to name their son Saint. "To our fans, Saint West, 12.05.15. 8 pounds, 1 ounce," she wrote on her website and app on Monday.

Kim and Kanye have headed home with their newborn son Saint Photo: Getty Images

According to E! News, Kim's highly publicized, complicated pregnancy was one of the biggest influences in choosing her son's unique moniker. An insider said the couple went with Saint because he is "a blessing", especially because Kim "had such a difficult pregnancy."



One of the very first people to meet baby Saint was proud auntie Khloe, and she was eager to share her feelings about the new arrival during a live stream with her fans over the weekend. "My little nephew was born. He is so cute and perfect," she revealed. "I love him. And mommy and daddy are doing fantastic."