Carrie Underwood returns to the Grand Ole Opry with short new haircut

Carrie Underwood debuted a shorter hairstyle as she stepped out for a performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Wednesday. The flawless star snapped a selfie while backstage showing off her new 'do.

The 32-year-old looked ready for the stage with dramatic eye makeup and a shimmery pink lip. She captioned the snap: “Backstage @opry selfie! I love being at the Ryman! There’s just something so special about this place.”

Carrie Underwood shared her new hairstyle with fans on Instagram Photo: Instagram/@carrieunderwood

Carrie isn’t the only country singer to go for the chop. She joins Nashville stars Clare Bowen and Hayden Panettiere, who too have embraced the trend. Carrie’s good friend Miranda Lambert also opted for a shorter 'do this August after she went through her divorce with fellow country star Blake Shelton.

One of the reasons Carrie may has chosen to cut her hair, is that the look is a lot more practical now that she is a mother. Speaking at the American Music Awards last month, the former American Idol contestant opened up about how her pre-show beauty routine has changed since she welcomed her first child, a little boy named Isaiah. “We have to allow more time for getting ready that’s for sure because he is there and you stop and you acknowledge him and love on him and if he wants you to pick him up, you pick him up," she said to Entertainment Tonight. "So, sometimes it makes getting ready take a little bit longer."

Carrie has cut off her long flowing blonde locks Photo: Getty Images

One thing the "Before He Cheats" singer does still have time for is shopping. At the beginning of December, the star joined chat show host James Corden to film the latest installment of Carpool Karaoke for his The Late Late Show.

After revealing that cowboy boots, hat and clothing are very important for a country music singers image, the pair stopped off at a store to help the Englishman get more in touch with his country side.