Taylor Swift, Adele and more: Eyeliner looks for party season

As we enter the holiday season, why not pick up a makeup trick or two from these stylish celebrities? Here is a roundup of beauty inspiration from Taylor Swift, Lauren Conrad, Olivia Wilde and more so you can be party ready! <br> Photos: Getty Images
To achieve a Brigitte Bardot look, go for a winged eyeliner and white pencil on the inside rim of your lower lid like Jennifer Lawrence. <br> Photo: Getty Images
#Eyelinergoals! Master Adele's trademark cat eye flick, created by her makeup artist Michael Ashton, by using a liquid eyeliner. <br> Photo: Getty Images
To create Jamie Chung's alluring look, keep the eyes simple with natural colors and go for a bold deep burgundy pout. "I like defined brows, diffused eyes, and a bold lip," she told byrdie.com. <br> Photo: WireImage
For fearless red carpet glamour, try applying a dramatic outline to the entire eye like Taylor Swift. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Talk about fierce! Beyoncé added some edge with a dramatic sweeping line at the 2015 Met Gala. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Olivia Wilde lets her eyes do the talking. Recreate the actress' statement look by keeping the rest of your makeup to a bare minimum. <br> Photo: Getty Images
For a sultry finish like Scarlett Johansson's, slightly smudge pencil eyeliner around the bottom of your lashes and add gold powder to the inner corner of your eyes. <br> Photo: Getty Images
For eyes that pop, take Angelina Jolie's lead and rock a slick eyeliner paired with striking long eyelashes. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o draws attention to her beautiful brown eyes with a subtle cat-eye and Lancôme eyeshadow in Ruby Affair. <br> Photo: FilmMagic
Kim Kardashian shows how to toughen up a beauty look with eyeliner paired with long lashes on top and bottom and the season's hottest trend, dark berry lips. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Simple, yet beautiful! Lauren Conrad completes her fresh-faced 1960s look with eyeliner swept across her eyelid and thickening the line before finishing it off with a cat flick. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kerry Washington's pink lips and flawless brows perfectly complement her softly-defined eyes. Her make-up artist Carola Gonzalez loves Chanel's long-wearing eyeliner. "That thing does not move... That's the best one if you need to count on it to last," she told Refinery29. <br> Photo: Getty Images
For a chic style, try Olivia Palermo's beauty look. Apply a hint of pencil eyeliner across both the top and bottom lashes. <br> Photo: Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved