Scarlett Johansson's home shopping parody – and HELLO!'s pick of the best holiday beauty gifts

We're seeing red this holiday shopping season, thanks to Scarlett Johansson! The Avengers star has teamed up with the organization (RED) — which battles AIDS — to encourage holiday shoppers to “Shop (RED) Save Lives" this season.

In support of the RED (SHOPATHON), the 31-year-old collaborated with late night host Jimmy Kimmel and musician Barry Manilow to create a holiday jingle – in addition to a QVC spoof that promotes over 100 products that benefit the fight against AIDS. Portraying host Paisley Mantooth in the hilarious parody, the actress showcases items from the organization's holiday gift guide.

WATCH SCARLETT'S HOME SHOPPING PARODY:

Between Scarlett's curated (RED) items and our own beauty picks, what better time to shop for Christmas than right now. We've rounded up beauty products from designer make-up to fragrance gift sets, that will make perfect Christmas presents for women of all ages – because let's face it, what woman doesn't like to look and smell good? Click below for a gallery of our fave beauty gifts for you to give to someone special this season — or add to your own wish list!

