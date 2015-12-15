Melanie Griffith fires back at haters with ‘unfiltered’ selfie

No one is safe from Internet bullies, including Melanie Griffith. The 58-year-old fell victim to online trolls last week, but has since fired back at her critics posting an "unfiltered" selfie — enticing haters to say “more mean things.”

Melanie captioned the natural photo, “Here ya go. Unfiltered. I'm 58. And I'm in Hawaii Five O playing Scott Caan's Mom. Go ahead... Say some more mean things. Merry Christmas.”

Photo: Instagram/@melanie_griffith57

The mom-of-three posted a photo last week of her legs up in the air, while relaxing on a beach in Hawaii. The care-free picture resulted in one person commenting, “Look like men's legs.”

Hawaii with my feet up A photo posted by MELANIE (@melanie_griffith57) on Dec 8, 2015 at 3:37pm PST

The Working Girl actress finalized her divorce from ex-husband Antonio Banderas earlier this month. The two announced their divorce back in June 2014 after 18 years of marriage. At the time they said they chose to end their marriage in "a loving and friendly manner."

Melanie recently shared a quote from the book Fly Away Home on her Instagram account. The Jennifer Weiner quote reads, "Divorce isn't such a tragedy. A tragedy's staying in an unhappy marriage. Teaching your children the wrong thing about love. Nobody ever died of divorce." Attached to the quote, Melanie wrote, “Amen! Love my kids, love my ex's. Always and forever. #nobody's business."

Antonio and Melanie reunited this past summer for their daughter Stella's high school graduation.