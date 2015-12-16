Salma Hayek looks flawless in makeup-free, filter-free selfie

Salma Hayek has proved that you don't need makeup or photoshop to look flawless. The 49-year-old showed off her incredible skin in a recent Instagram post when she posed without any of her usual red carpet glamour.

Joining a long list of celebrities posing without their makeup, the mom-of-one posted the intimate picture to her 685k followers writing: “Wet hair, no make up, no filter, no retouch, but very good light. #hair #nomakeup #nofilter #noretouch #light.”

Salma looked incredible in her #nomakeup selfie Photo: Instagram/@salmahayek

The Some Kind of Beautiful actress has often spoken out about her opinions on plastic surgery. Talking to Allure magazine, the actress revealed the worst advice she was ever given was to start Botox. She said, "When I was young they tried to sell me on the idea: ‘If you do it now, then you won’t get the wrinkles.’ And thank God I didn’t do that.”

Instead of using anti-aging injections, the petite star revealed the secret to her great skin is a fruit mask. “My grandmother taught me how to take care of my skin from a very young age. When we were growing up, people would burn the seed of this fruit called Mamey. It doesn’t exist here [in America], and with the oil, you put it in your lashes to make them grow longer. We use it also on the hair,” she told Elle.

The actress has revealed that she has never had Botox or plastic surgery Photo: Getty Images

She also explained why her beauty line, Nuance Salma Hayek, is so different and effective in comparison to other skincare lines. “I use an ingredient called Tepezcohuite that’s used in Mexico for burn victims because it completely regenerates the skin, and there’s no one in the States who is using this ingredient except for us,” she explained. “This is why I have no Botox, no peels, no fillings…and I only use my creams.”