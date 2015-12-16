Glitter eyeshadow: How to wear this season's festive trend

Wanting to add some sparkle to your party look this festive season? Well we've got the beauty trick for you, glitter eyeshadow.

Whether you're after a soft, understated look such as the one Rosie Huntington-Whiteley chose for the British Fashion Awards or wanting to add some edge like Amber Heard with a bold smokey eye, we take a look at how to wear the trend this holiday season…

How to get Rosie's pretty in pink look

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley opted for a pretty pink glittering shade Photo: Getty Images

Step 1: Prep your eyes by applying primer on the lid to keep the eyeshadow in place. Take a nude eyeshadow and brush it all over the lid, working all the way up to the arch of your eyebrows.

Step 2: Use a darker shade of pink and lightly brush into the crease of the eyelid, adding more to the outer corner of the eye for a bolder color.

Step 3: Take the medium shade of pink and use a brush to blend it into the crease until the color is completely even. Also apply it to the outer and inner corner of the eyelid, blending it in while making sure the rest of the eyelid isn't filled in.

Step 4: Fill in the rest of the eyelid with the light pink eyeshadow, and then start brushing the glitter on over the whole lid.

Step 5: Use eyeliner to create a black line as close to the top lash line as possible, and complete the look with a slick of black mascara.

How to rock Amber's edgy metallic smokey eye make-up

Amber Heard chose an edgy grey smokey eye look Photo: Getty Images

Step 1: Apply primer to the eyelids and above the socket crease, then take a nude shadow and sweep it across the eyelid, blending out toward the arch of your eyebrows.

Step 2: Take a shimmering silver eyeshadow and apply along the base of the eyelid, blending out toward the crease and the outer corner of your eye.

Step 3: Take dark grey eyeshadow and, using an angled brush, start from the corner of your eye and blend inwards, as close as you can to the lash line.

Step 4: Blend until the edges are no longer defined, and then add a bit more of the darker shade to the corner and keep brushing.

Step 5: Finish with a coat of mascara – if you want an even bolder look you can also opt for black eyeliner, drawing a line as close to the lashes as possible.