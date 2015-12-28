Kate Middleton's top 10 beauty moments of 2015

The Duchess of Cambridge repeatedly wows us with her always picture-perfect looks. Here, we take a look at some of Kate's best beauty moments from 2015 – click through for the full gallery. <br> <br> Which is your fave? Tweet us what you think at <a href="https://twitter.com/hellomagUS">@hellomagus</a>!
The Duchess caused a social media frenzy when she unveiled a stunning new haircut as she joined Prince William for the ICAP charity day, embracing the shorter hair trend with a few inches chopped off her locks, leaving the length falling just below her shoulders. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kate was simply dazzling as she joined Prince William and Prince Harry for the premiere of the new James Bond film 'Spectre' in October. For the event, the elegant royal chose to wear her hair swept up into a chignon, pairing the style with striking dark smoky eye make-up for ultimate red carpet glamour. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The world waited to catch a glimpse of the stylish royal after she and Prince William welcomed Princess Charlotte at the Lindo Wing in May – and Kate didn't disappoint. The British beauty was as radiant as ever in a bespoke Jenny Packham gown, with her beauty look equally as striking. Her hair worn down in tumbling curls, Kate added a hint of blush and grey eyeshadow. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess looked every inch a style icon as she attended her first ever state banquet. Her hair was accessorized with the glittering Lotus Flower tiara, which once belonged to Prince William's great-grandmother. <br>Photo: Getty Images
A voluminous hairstyle and nude lips helped Kate wow the crowd at the 100 Women in Hedge Funds Gala Dinner. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge was the epitome of elegance for daughter Princess Charlotte's christening. The 33-year-old opted for smoky eyes, sweeping her hair into a low bun and accessorizing with a chic cream Jane Taylor hat to match her Alexander McQueen dress coat. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Making her first appearance after a brief maternity leave, Kate debuted bangs as she paid a visit to the Anna Freud Centre. The Duchess completed her look with a her signature eyeliner. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Heading to the Fostering Excellence Awards, Kate turned heads as she chose to wear her hair in a half updo – reminding us of her wedding day hairstyle! Prince George's mother opted for one of the season's biggest trends with shimmering eyeshadow for an extra touch of evening glam. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Princess Charlotte's mom gave fans around the world major hair inspiration when she met staff and children from charity Chance UK, sweeping her hair into a 1960s-inspired ponytail. <br> Photo: Getty Images
A few weeks before she welcomed Princess Charlotte into the world, Kate made quite the impression with her chic dalmatian-print coat dress by Hobbs and an effortless ponytail. <br> Photo: Getty Images
