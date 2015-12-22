Khloé Kardashian's diet secret: How she lost 11 pounds in six weeks

The holiday season is just beginning, but Khloé Kardashian is already serving up inspiration for New Year #fitnessgoals! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has revealed the changes she made to her diet that helped her lose 11 pounds in just a month and a half.



Khloé says it was eliminating cheese and milk from her diet that made the difference Photo: Getty Images

"I'm obsessed with cheese and milk, but eliminating them from my diet made the biggest difference," she told New Beauty magazine. "In a month and a half, I lost 11 pounds just from not eating dairy, without doing anything else different, and that totally blew my mind."

The 31-year-old reality TV starlet has been open about her weight loss journey and seriously upped her fitness routine this year, regularly hitting the gym to maintain her incredible figure, and showing off her hard work in snaps on her Instagram page.

Khloé, the author of Strong Looks Better Naked, added that she decided to eliminate the food group after doing some serious research. "I learned a lot about dairy and what it does to your system and I cut it out," she explained. "I'm way healthier now than I ever was. I stay really hydrated by drinking five liters of water and taking vitamins every single day. I do think that changes your skin."

Back to my happy place @gunnarfitness A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 7, 2015 at 4:35pm PST

As well as focusing on a healthier diet, Khloé has been giving her 38 million Instagram followers major fit-spiration, regularly posting photos of her workouts. She has even started sharing videos and tutorials on her recently-launched app to help others achieve their fitness goals.