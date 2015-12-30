Celebrity-inspired hairstyles: A how-to by star hairstylist Cesar Ramirez By Alexandra Hurtado

When you're about to hit the party circuit, don't forget that popping champagne in glitzy attire requires an equally dazzling hairstyle! Thankfully, MIZANI Global Artistic Director and celebrity stylist Cesar Ramirez has the look for you – and he's telling HELLO! how you can recreate some of the year's most memorable celebrity looks to ring in 2016.

EDGY AND FUN: CIARA Ciara's effortless pony-knot is truly cool Photos: WireImage

A notable hairstyle for 2016 is Ciara’s cool hairdo from the 2015 AMAs. The singer looked effortlessly cool on the red carpet with her low knot bun.

In order to achieve Ciara’s look, Cesar explains, “Start by spraying MIZANI's HRM Humidity Resistant Mist from roots to end and rough drying the hair with a blow dryer. That's my secret in creating a rough texture in the hair for body and movement. Once hair is prepped with the texture, take small strand sections off the center part starting around the face and clip it away. Then take the remaining hair and loosely pull it back into a low ponytail – but the trick is to not pull the hair all the way through the elastic, leaving the hair in a loop, like something between a pony and a knot.

"With a small amount of MIZANI Defyne Wax, take the small clipped-away sections and lightly pull them back to incorporate into the low pony. I used an elastic bungee cord which I tied, wrapped and criss-crossed several times to add a fun detail while securing the loose strands.

"It's okay to let some strands fall out and hang. Remember to leave this a bit messy. The point is to seem as it was effortlessly done! You can even pull on some random strands in the end to add a little more of an edgy feel. To finish, spray with MIZANI's HRM Humidity Resistant Mist for hold and anti-humidity.”

OLD HOLLYWOOD GLAM: KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN

Cesar went for a "timeless feel" for Khloé Kardashians's retro waves Photo: Instagram/@johnrussophoto

This look channels nothing less than pure old Hollywood glam. Whether you’re going to top off the year with a nice dinner or attend an elegant gala, this Khloe Kardashian hairdo will have you feeling all sorts of fabulous.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star let her tresses down with long waves for the cover of New Beauty’s newest issue. MIZANI’s global artistic director says, “For the cover of New Beauty, I wanted a classic look with a timeless feel. Start on clean, washed hair with MIZANI True Textures Moisture Replenish Shampoo and True Textures Moisture Replenish Conditioner. To prep the hair, spray in MIZANI 25 Miracle Milk for light moisture and shine, and blow dry to add plenty of volume.

"Once hair is dry, create small sections and roll hair in hot rollers. The trick to hot rollers is to buy two sets, use small sections and apply them while hot and let them cool before removing them. Once you remove rollers and the hair is curled, use a large paddle brush and MIZANI's HRM Humidity Resistant Mist for light hold and anti-humidity.

"Brush everything to create one uniform wave. Spray MIZANI's HRM Humidity Resistant Mist to set and keep the style in place all night and day.”

BOLD AND SEXY: TARAJI P. HENSON Taraji P Henson's sculpted braids are fun and fearless Photos: Fox, Instagram/@cesar4styles

Another great star hairstyle was Taraji P. Henson’s Fox Christmas special look. This eye-catching 'do is guaranteed to make you the center of attention.

To recreate the look, Cesar says, “Begin by creating your favorite side part line, and section off hair to be braided. Your braids can be created in any style you prefer. Starting on damp hair, apply MIZANI Thermastrength Heat Protecting Serum for anti-breakage and a smooth finish. Using a round brush, smooth and dry small sections to create volume.

"After hair is dry, using a wide-barrel curling wand, wrap and twist random small sections to create texture. Once you’re happy with the amount of texture, use a paddle brush and brush through your hair. Using your favorite texturing spray, shake your head upside down and spray from roots to ends lightly. Use your fingers to separate and lay your hair in place in a way that best complements your face. Remember to leave the hair looking a little disheveled and piecey for a fun, sexy look.”

And voilà — with Cesar's celebrity-inspired hairstyle how-tos, you're ready to celebrate at any party in style!



Hairstylist to the stars Cesar Ramirez Photo: Instagram/@cesar4styles