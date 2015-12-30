The best royal hair and makeup looks of 2015

From the <b>Duchess of Cambridge's</b> glamorous style at the <i>Spectre</i> premiere to <b>Charlotte Casiraghi's</b> statement lipstick at the Cannes Film Festival, we take a look at the best royal beauty looks of the year - 2016 will have a lot to live up to! <br>Which royal look is your fave? Tweet us at <a href="https://twitter.com/hellomagUS">@hellomagus</a>!
<b>The Duchess of Cambridge</b> <br> Kate was as radiant as ever when she joined Prince William and Prince Harry for the premiere of Spectre in October. For the glitzy event, the elegant royal chose to wear her glossy brunette locks swept up into a chic chignon. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Queen Rania of Jordan</b> <br> All eyes were on the mom-of-four at the Fashion 4 Development event, where she showed off her high fashion beauty credentials with a slick of bold coral lipstick. Queen Rania also gave royal enthusiasts major hair envy as her brunette locks were worn down in a sleek blowdried style, with a small braid along the hairline for an extra touch of glamour. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Princess Eugenie of York</b> <br> Princess Eugenie topped beauty lists around the world when she arrived at the <i>Love of Cinema </i> gala. Wearing her brunette bob down in a sleek, straight style, she added a touch of edge with a dramatic side parti. Keeping her makeup to a minimum, the stylish royal complemented her chic cream dress perfectly with shimmering nude lipgloss and black eyeliner. <bR> <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Queen Letizia of Spain </b><br> Queen Letizia embraced the short hair trend this year, stepping out for the Women Awards in April with a sleek new bob hairstyle. The stunning royal drew admiring glances with her gorgeous new 'do, which she teamed with black winged eyeliner. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Princess Charlene of Monaco </b><br> Jaws dropped when Princess Charlene debuted a gorgeous new pixie cut earlier this year. Prince Albert's wife already had a sleek short bob, but took the style one step further when she opted to get her blonde locks chopped a few inches. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Charlotte Casiraghi </b> <br> Charlotte turned heads on the red carpet during the Cannes Film Festival when she complemented her pale blue Gucci dress with a slick of statement pink lipstick, one of the year's biggest beauty trends. The brunette beauty looked effortlessly glamorous with her sleek hair styled into an elegant chignon, leaving a few strands loose for a laidback chic finish. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
