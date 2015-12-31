Kate Hudson shares her 'brutal' high altitude workout: Video

While many of us continue to feast on holiday leftovers, Kate Hudson is putting in time at the gym. The 36-year-old shared a video of her rigorous workout session.

The mom-of-two, who has been enjoying a winter vacation in Aspen, decided to take her exercises far above sea level. Kate captioned the Instagram video, “Ain't the same at high altitude #Brutal @birzy27 #Fabletics.”

Ain't the same at high altitude! ❄️#Brutal @birzy27 #Fabletics A video posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Dec 29, 2015 at 1:46pm PST

The actress maintains an active, healthy lifestyle and even co-founded her own fitness brand called Fabletics. The membership-based company sells activewear, yoga and workout clothing for both men and women.

In the workout video, Kate can be seen wearing a sports bra and pants from her brand. The Mother’s Day actress has been sharing a number of snaps, while vacationing this winter season.

A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Dec 28, 2015 at 5:44pm PST

On Monday, Kate posted a photo showing her NFL divided household. In the funny picture, Kate and her son Ryder posed wearing rival Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos pajamas.

Kate, a Broncos fan, captioned the photo, “Love has boundaries #GoBroncos.” Sadly for 11-year-old Ryder, his Bengals lost to his mother’s team on Monday night.

See below for more fun pictures from Kate’s winter holidays.

Always love visiting our neighbors with my Pa #Shotski #BottomsUp #SelfieDidntComeOut #HomeForTheHolidays  A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Dec 27, 2015 at 6:55pm PST

Always good to be home  #WinterWonderland #AfternoonHike A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Dec 21, 2015 at 3:31pm PST