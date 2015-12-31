Memorable beauty moments of 2015

This year has provided no shortage of covetable beauty looks. From Kate Middleton's smoky eye makeup and glamorous updo at the premiere of 'Spectre' to Beyoncé's sky-high ponytail and exaggerated cat-eye liner at the Met Gala. <br> Click through to view our faves!
Jennifer Lopez <br> The "On The Floor" singer topped best-dressed lists at the 2015 Oscars with her breathtakingly beautiful embellished Elie Saab gown. The mom-of-two matched her beauty look to her attire for the ultimate red carpet finish. To complement the gown's pale hues, Jennifer kept her makeup simple with pale pink lips, flawlessly groomed eyebrows and a wavy ponytail. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Keira Knightley <br> The actress proved at the Oscars that she can equally rock maternity style. Keira hit the award show, while expecting her first child, wearing a pale pink embroidered Valentino gown. The mom looked every inch an ethereal beauty with her hair worn down in loose curls, accessorizing with a pretty embellished headband. A flawless complexion, paired with pale pink lips and a hint of black eyeliner had her topping beauty lists around the globe. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Rihanna <br> A short, red voluminous bob, dramatic cat eyeliner and a striking yellow hairpiece to match her haute couture Guo Pei dress at this year's Met Gala had Rihanna topping fashion and beauty lists around the globe. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Blake Lively <br> Just a few months after giving birth to her and Ryan Reynolds' daughter, James, Blake made a stylish return to the spotlight. Dazzling in a red gown for the premiere of her film, 'Age of Adaline,' the actress exuded old Hollywood glamour with her side-swept wavy hair and red lips. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Kate Middleton <br> The Duchess of Cambridge dazzled alongside her husband Prince William and Prince Harry for the premiere of 'Spectre' back in October. <br><bR> Photo: © Getty Images
Angelina Jolie <br> Angelina turned heads at the Critics Choice Awards arriving in an elegant silver gown, further reinforcing her status as a style and beauty icon. The actress enhanced her timeless beauty with black winged eyeliner, dramatic eyelashes and a dash of pale pink lipgloss. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Lily James <br> The 'Cinderella' star looked like she had stepped out of a fairytale for the film's premiere. Lily looked enchanting in an embellished Elie Saab gown. The actress looked every inch an English rose with her pale blue shimmering eyeshadow, a cat eyed liner look and a dash of pink lipstick. Lily completed her look by sweeping her locks into a super sleek, low bun — giving us major beauty goals in the process. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Victoria Beckham <br> Victoria isn't a regular mom, she's a cool mom! The former pop star regularly turns heads both on and off the red carpet with her effortlessly cool looks, but the mother-of-four looked particularly amazing at the CFDA awards. The fashion designer opted for her trademark smoky eye make-up and wore her hair to the side in a gorgeous low wavy ponytail packed with volume at the roots. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Lupita Nygong'o <br> The Oscar-winning actress is never afraid to rock bright colored makeup or dramatic eye-catching hairdos — and she made no exception at the Cannes Film Festival! We loved her statement pink lipstick paired with dark grey eyeshadow and the oversized slicked back top bun with a chic headband. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian <br> Kim is no stranger to making statements when it comes to fashion and beauty. One of the reality star's most memorable beauty looks was during Paris Fashion Week when the mom-of-two debuted a show-stopping slicked back, platinum blonde hairstyle. The TV star kept the look for a couple of weeks before returning to her trademark dark locks, but her blonde tresses became one of her most iconic hairstyles to date. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston <br> The former 'Friends' star was a golden goddess during a night out with her love Justin Theroux at the SAG awards. Jennifer showed off her natural beauty with barely-there make-up, which included nude lipstick and mascara, making her once again one of our ultimate beauty icons of the year. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley <br> The stunning English rose gave us major hair envy at the amfAR gala in Los Angeles, taking the ponytail from day to night with a super sleek style. Rosie looked the epitome of glamour, pairing a luscious berry-colored lipstick with a hint of eyeliner. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift <br> The haters certainly can't hate the "Shake It Off" singer's beauty looks. Taylor has had an incredible year and continues to up the beauty stakes wherever she goes. One memorable look of the pop star's was her bold eye make-up and low slicked side-swept ponytail at the VMAs, which quickly became of our favorite T-Swift looks of the year. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner <br> Kendall led the Balmain army as she arrived to the Billboard Music Awards wearing pieces from the label's H&M collaboration. The reality star's wet slicked back hair look, black smokey eye make-up and nude lips only further proved she's a supermodel in the making. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Beyoncé <br> The "Drunk In Love" singer caused quite a stir arriving fashionably late to this year's Met Gala wearing a statement gown by Givenchy paired with a bold beauty look. Showing off her beauty icon status, Beyoncé took the ponytail from day to night by tying her blonde hair up into a high ponytail. The mom-of-one completed her look with pale pink lipstick to complement the embroidered detailing of her gown. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence <br> The actress not only wowed fans when she unveiled a new platinum blonde, bob hairstyle, but she upped the stakes when she gave a glimpse of her gothic side at the New York premiere of 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2.' Jennifer looked sultry as she rocked dark berry lips — one of the season's biggest trends — while sweeping her hair into an eye-catching side part. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Emma Watson <br> The 'Harry Potter' actress enjoyed a night off from her hectic schedule as a UN Goodwill Ambassador for Women and headed to the Time 100 Gala, where she once again floored fans in a chic ensemble, complementing her look with a tousled updo and statement red lipstick. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Sienna Miller <br> Sienna made a triumphant return to the spotlight this year, after taking a two-year break to raise daughter Marlowe. The star headed to the Cannes Film Festival where she was a judge and while all of her looks dazzled the crowds, it was her gothic makeup and braided hair that had us trying to recreate the look. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Gigi Hadid <br> Gigi has catapulted to superstardom this year, from starring in a Balmain campaign to walking her first Victoria's Secret runway. The young model caused a stir at the 2015 AMAs when she stepped out embracing the short hair trend by rocking a slicked back bob — and while it was soon revealed that the look was temporary, we loved her dramatic makeover. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved