Calvin Harris goes shirtless during a workout session

Taylor Swift is one lucky lady. The pop star’s Scottish beau, Calvin Harris, shared a Snapchat video of himself working out on a bike machine — and let’s just say we understand why he’s in such great shape!

In the video, the 31-year-old is shirtless and can be heard saying to himself, ”You finished the course, but you're still pedaling. What's going on? You finished it, but you're still pedaling. You're still pedaling” — talk about dedication.

The face of Emporio Armani underwear has previously noted his workout methods on social media. On Instagram, he posted a photo showing off his fit physique, writing, “Staying in a gym routine while on the road is tricky, but as long as you don't drink, eat well, sleep enough and take one of those mad little ab rollers with u everywhere you'll be good.”

No doubt the DJ is burning off any goodies girlfriend Taylor might have baked for him over the holidays. The adorable couple enjoyed their winter break together in Vail, Colorado with the “Bad Blood” singer’s family, before jetting off to Las Vegas for Calvin’s New Year’s Eve show.