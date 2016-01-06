Olivia Munn takes working out to new heights

Olivia Munn has taken working out to new heights. The 35-year-old shared a series of photos and videos of herself on a private plane showcasing her rigorous exercise routines.

The actress was joined by Nashville trainer Brittany Farrar on their trip to Miami for her upcoming film, Ride Along 2. While en route to their destination, Olivia showed off her impressive workout skills and toned arms.

The actress followed up that session displaying another exercise move called “divers.” In her second workout video she wrote, “These are called "divers" and they're a lot harder than they look. Thanks @brittany.farrar. I'm gonna eat my Oreos now.”

While Olivia didn’t share a rewarding photo of herself eating Oreos, she did post a photo of fresh fruit and veggies that were awaiting her and pal Brittany on the plane.

The actress is certainly no stranger to strenuous exercising. Last summer, Olivia shared a video of herself and NFL boyfriendAaron Rogers showing off their striking sword fighting moves. At the time she said, "Learned some new tricks..."