Priyanka Chopra: Get the star’s winning hairstyle from the People’s Choice Awards

Priyanka Chopra gave us serious style goals on Wednesday, when she stepped out for the People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles. The former Miss World looked incredible wearing a silver and gold sequinned Vera Wang dress and dramatic dark eye makeup, but what really made the outfit was her chic and sophisticated twisted up-do.

Love this look? Well now you can recreate it for yourself. HELLO! spoke to Priyanka’s hairstylist Castillo, who has given us a step-by-step guide of how to create the actress’ stunning hairstyle.

Photo: Getty Images

Here Joico's celebrity hairstylist Castillo shares the steps to Priyanka’s look:

Step 1:

Start with damp hair. Apply generous amounts of heat set cream, to coat the hair from root to to ends. Create two gold ball size amounts of Joico’s Joi whip ($16.99) and massage into the roots and the ends of the hair. Brush with a wet brush to fully coat each strand and to de tangle any hair before blow dry.

Step 2:

Divide your hair into four sections: Top, left side, right side, back. Blow dry the hair with a round brush and set. Brush out each section and spray with Joico’s Ironclad Thermal Protectant Spray ($17.99). Brush through again.

Step 3:

With a 1.5 inch curling iron take 1 inch sections and curl them in alternating directions. Leave each coil loose while cooling off. Repeat until entire head is done. Once you’ve finished, spray Joico’s refresh instant dry shampoo ($17.99) at the roots and ends. Brush out the curls.

Recreate Priyanka's Mohawk up do Photo: Getty Images

Step 4:

Now we will be creating the up-do. I like to call this the knotted Mohawk up-do. You will create 4-5 sections starting from the front of your head going back. Each section will come from both sides of the head and will meet in the middle. Pull a 2 inch section from opposite sides of the head and create a knot by tying the two sections. Pin at the base and at the ends.

Step 5:

Continue working your way back and lining up each knot as you go back. It should look like a Mohawk bradied up-do when you’ve finished. Once you’ve finished make sure to personalize your look by pulling pieces to create a loose care free vibe or tightening pieces to create a more sleek and chic vibe. Seal in the look with some of Joico’s flip turn voluminzing finishing spray ($16.99)

To complete the transformation why not copy Priyanka's nail look as well? The star kept her nails simple yet stylish at the awards show wearing Caption polish's Rough Tough & In the Buff nude sheer warm white color.

Keep your nails simple wearing a sheer color like Priyanka Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra