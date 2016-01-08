Gwyneth Paltrow's annual Goop detox plan: No gluten, dairy, red meat among other things

With the holidays behind us, it's time to say goodbye to over-indulging and kickstart the new year with healthier eating routines. Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle website, Goop, has released their annual detox plan to help shake off those extra pounds that were accrued over the winter break.

According to the site, “the goal with the annual goop detox is to not try to pull off a week of starvation” but rather “to simply clean up the menu and eat as well as possible.”

The website’s detox plan involves re-setting the palate. To create the 2016 meal plan, Goop reached out to Surya, an Ayurvedic spa in L.A.’s Pacific Palisades, for several recipes — and for those who can’t cook, the site simply suggests salads that focus on “whole veggies, lean proteins, and a dressing like olive oil and lemon.”

Going forward with this year's detox plan are a number of rules that include: “No gluten, dairy, corn, soy, caffeine, alcohol, added sugar, red meat, shellfish, white rice, or nightshades (tomatoes, eggplant, peppers, potatoes).”

While some individuals might feel withdrawals from caffeine, the site assures participants that “sticking to the meal plan won’t make you feel like you’re depriving yourself of anything.”

Goop continues, “Getting a great sweat is key for detoxification." Some individuals might need to reduce the level at which they exercise so for a less intense workout, the site suggests yoga and walking.

Goop has compiled the meal plan below that can be stretched into as many days as users would like. Detox participants can also mix up this year’s recipes with ones from previous years. The 2016 recipes can be found here.

DAY 1:

First Thing: Surya Spa Detox Tea

Breakfast: Chia Pudding

Lunch: Five Spice Salmon Burgers with Detox Asian Salad

Snack: GP’s Morning “Smoothie”

Dinner: Chickpea & Kale Curry with Brown Rice

DAY 2:

First Thing: Surya Spa Detox Tea

Breakfast: GP’s Morning “Smoothie”

Lunch: Detox Tostada Salad with Grilled Chicken & Cilantro Cashew Dressing

Snack: Rice Cake with Almond Butter

Dinner: Leftover Five Spice Salmon Burgers with Steamed Bok Choy

DAY 3:

First Thing: Surya Spa Detox Tea

Breakfast: GP’s Morning “Smoothie”

Lunch: Chickpea & Kale Curry with Brown Rice

Snack: Crudités with Leftover Cilantro Cashew Dressing

Dinner: Detox Hot & Sour Soup

DAY 4:

First Thing: Surya Spa Detox Tea

Breakfast: GP’s Morning “Smoothie”

Lunch: Kimchi & Chicken Nori Wraps

Snack: Rice Cake with Almond Butter

Dinner: Detox Hot & Sour Soup

DAY 5:

First Thing: Surya Spa Detox Tea

Breakfast: GP’s Morning “Smoothie”

Lunch: Soba Noodle Salad with Grilled Chicken & Miso Dressing

Snack: Surya Spa Aloe & Coconut Smoothie

Dinner: Surya Spa Dal

DAY 6:

First Thing: Surya Spa Detox Tea

Breakfast: Chia Pudding

Lunch: Chicken Paillard with Zucchini Noodles

Snack: Crudités with Leftover Miso Dressing

Dinner: GP’s Morning “Smoothie” & Roasted Sweet Potato

DAY 7:

First Thing: Surya Spa Detox Tea

Breakfast: GP’s Morning “Smoothie”

Lunch: Detox Asian Salad with Grilled Chicken

Snack: Surya Spa Aloe & Coconut Smoothie

Dinner: Surya Spa Dal