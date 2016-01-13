Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild are 'over the moon' with first pregnancy

A new Hilton heir or heiress is on the way! It was revealed on Wednesday that heiress Nicky Hilton and her husband James Rothschild are expecting their first child together. The newlyweds are said to be "over the moon" with the baby news.

"Nicky is very excited to become a mom, she is feeling great!" a source told People. "They've just begun telling close friends and family. Nicky and James are over the moon!"

The pair are expecting a little heir or heiress, their first child together Photo: Getty Images

While the couple has yet to publicly confirm the pregnancy, they were recently spotted shopping at Pottery Barn Kids at The Grove in Los Angeles, no doubt making preparations for the new addition to their family.

The happy news caps off an incredible 12 months for the 32-year-old and James, who tied the knot back in July with a lavish wedding held at Kensington Palace. The beautiful bride looked like a princess in a bespoke lace dress inspired by Grace Kelly and designed by royal fave Valentino. Sister Paris Hilton was her maid of honor.

Paris has previously described her sister and brother-in-law as the perfect couple, telling People, "They're so loyal and so in love. They're like a prince and princess. I think it's important to find someone you trust and love and spent the rest of your life."

Nicky wore a Valentino gown for their July wedding at Kensington Palace Photo: Instagram/@NickyHilton

She added, "I think that's the meaning of life; to get married and have a family."

The expectant mom and James first met at the wedding of Petra and James Stunt back in August of 2011. James popped the question to Nicky three years later during a romantic holiday to Lake Como, presenting his wife-to-be with an incredible five-carat Asscher cut diamond engagement ring.

Congratulations to the happy couple!