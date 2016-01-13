Get the look: Rachel McAdams’ stunning makeup from the Golden Globes

Rachel McAdams’ Golden Globes look was simple, chic and something we definitely want to recreate. The actress stepped out on the red carpet rocking a bright lip and dewy rosy cheeks, a look which perfectly complemented her Lanvin floral gown.

The Notebook star’s makeup artist and sister Kayleen McAdams tells HELLO!, “The second Rachel put this dress on, all I could think was English rose – that perfect pale skin with a dewy gloss, flushed cheeks and cherry red lip.”

Rachel McAdams looked stunning walking the red carpet at the Golden Globes Photo: Getty Images

The famed makeup artist takes us through how she created Rachel’s glamorous beauty look:

To begin I prepped her skin with Ren Global Protection Day Cream ($45.00), massaging it into the skin so it would be plump and refreshed before I began the makeup. I then primed her skin with a few drops of Ren Instant Firming Beauty Shot Serum ($54.00), as well as the Brightening Beauty Shot Eye Lift ($45.00), to create the perfect dewy canvas.

Moving on to the next step, I buffed a creamy foundation into the skin and then blended it with a damp Beautyblender to really give her a 'second skin.' I love Illuminaire Concealing Foundation ($29.00) so I used it just under the eyes, also blending with a micro mini Beautyblender and setting it with a dusting of Laura Mercier Secret Brightening Powder ($25.00).

Recreate Rachel's look with Kayleen's step-by-step guide Photo: Getty Images

One of my favorite looks from the Fall 2015 runway shows was a flushed cheek, so I used a pink stain by Dior under the foundation to create a ‘lit from within’ stain and then used a creamy pink blush on top of foundation, to give even more of a flush.

The lips were the finishing touch, inspired by Rachel’s pale complexion and gorgeous dress. I mixed two creamy lipsticks, one a cherry and the other a cool toned pink, to achieve this pop of color.

Not forgetting her décolletage, I mixed Ren Moroccan Rose Oil ($60.00) with Burt’s Bee’s Radiance Lotion ($18.00) to give her skin that shimmery healthy glow.