Royal and celebrity mother-daughter look-alikes

<b>Like mother, like daughter! These celebrity moms and their little girls take "twinning" on a completely different level. Here is a look at stunning stars and their look-alike offspring.</B> <B>Mel B and Phoenix Chi</B> It's hard to believe, but Spice Girl and <I>America's Got Talent</I> judge Mel B's little girl Phoenix Chi Gulzar is all grown up! Making an appearance with her mom on March 12, 2018 at the debut of <I>AGT</I>, 19-year-old Phoenix was twinning with her mother in a sparkling minidress, demonstrated that the very glam apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Photo: WENN
<b>Naomi Campbell and Valerie Morris</B> Naomi Campbell attended the 2017 Fashion Awards in London with her mom Valerie Morris. Even the supermodel joked that the two could pass as sisters when she shared the same image with the caption: "Mummy @valeriemorriscampbell thank you for being by side in this time , you turned 66 yesterday and you look just like my sister . I love you !!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #prouddaughter" Photo: Getty Images
<B>Gillian Anderson and Piper Maru Klotz</B> Gillian Anderson looked exquisite as she hit the red carpet with her look-alike daughter Piper, 23, on November 21, 2017. The pair attended the world premiere of <I>The Crown</I> season two at London's Leicester Square. Gillian, 49, looked chic in a black jumpsuit, while her daughter was just as stylish in a maroon, skater-style dress and a pair of eye-popping red stilettos. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Robin Wright and Dylan Penn</B> <I>House of Cards</I> star Robin Wright had a twinning moment with daughter Dylan Penn, whose dad is actor Sean Penn, on the red carpet at the 2017 Emmy Awards. Robin wore a sparkling Mugler gown while her little girl donned lace Dolce & Gabbana. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Catherine Zeta-Jones and Carys Douglas</B> Hollywood star Catherine brought her daughter Carys to see the Michael Kors show at New York Fashion Week in September 2017. With her cascading hairstyle and super-chic style, the 14-year-old was the spitting image of her famous mom. <b><I>Keep clicking through to see more famous mother-daughter pairs!<I></B> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin</b> Photo: Instagram/@gwynethpaltrow
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/Christie-Brinkley/"><strong>Christie Brinkley</strong></a> and Sailor Brinkley-Cook</b> Photo: Instagram/@christiebrinkley
<b>Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber</b> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Lisa Bonet and Zoe Kravitz</b> Photo: Instagram/@calvinklein
<b>Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson</b> Photo: Instagram/@melanie_griffith57
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/reese-witherspoon" target="_blank" style="font-weight: bold;">Reese Witherspoon</a> and Ava Phillippe</b> <br> Photo: Instagram/@reesewitherspoon
<b>Queen Rania of Jordan and Princess Iman</b> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Vanessa Williams and Jillian Hervey</b> Photo: Instagram/@lionbabe
<b>Vanessa Paradis and Lily Rose Depp</b> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece and Princess Olympia</b> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Julianne Moore and Liv Freundlich</b> Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows
<b>Jerry Hall and Georgia May Jagger</b> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson</b> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Yolanda Foster and Gigi Hadid</b> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Candace Cameron Bure and Natasha Bure</b> Photo: Instagram/@candacecbure
<b>Zoey Deutch and Lea Thompson</b> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Leslie Mann and Iris Apatow</b> Photo: C Flanigan/FilmMagic
