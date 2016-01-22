Adriana Lima's top 10 beauty mantras

Model, mom and Marc Jacobs muse, Brazilian beauty Adriana Lima is celebrating 15 years in the Victoria's Secret spotlight. The supermodel, who has 5.6 million Instagram followers and 6 million Facebook fans, says it's the influence she has on her two daughters, Valentina, 6, and Sienna, 3, that dictates how she acts on and off line. "I know everything I do helps shape the type of women they're going to grow up to be," she said. <br> <b>So what are Adriana's model mantras? Click through for her beauty tips – ones that every woman can use.</B>
<b>STICK TO WHAT SUITS YOU.</b> <BR> "After so many years working in the beauty industry, I know what works for me and what I like. I can't imagine myself in wild-colored makeup; I always like to keep things classy on the red carpet." <br> <br> Photo: Instagram/@adrianalima
<b>RED LIPSTICK FIXES EVERYTHING.</b> <br> "For a night out, I like either a smoky eye and a natural lip, or I'll choose the complete opposite and wear a bold red lip and some eyeliner and mascara. I love <b>Maybelline's Siren in Scarlet lipstick ($7.49)</b> and their <b> Lash Sensational mascara ($6.99) </b>." <bR> <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>CONDITION, CONDITION, THEN CONDITION AGAIN.</b> <BR> "My hair is very long so I normally keep it in a ponytail or wear it down. I have a great stylist in Miami who I see to help make sure I'm maintaining healthy hair but at home I apply <b>Kérastase's Masque Elixir Ultime ($65) </B>as well as the <b>Moroccanoil Treatment ($47), </B> which contains argan oil. I like the smell and it leaves my hair soft and ultra shiny." <br> <br> Photo: Instagram/@adrianalima
<b>MIX YOUR PERFUME TO YOUR MOOD.</B> <Br> "When I'm selecting a fragrance I look for something that makes me feel some kind of emotion. Usually a wood scent when I'm feeling sexy and a tough or a fruity smell that reminds me of running around in the sun for when I want to be more playful." <br><br> Adriana loves: <b>Decadence Eau de Parfum by Marc Jacobs, $95, www.sephora.com.</B> <br> <bR> Photo: Getty Images
<b>MAKE EXERCISE YOUR THERAPY.</b> <BR> "I've been boxing for more than 10 years, so it's definitely my go-to workout. I have coaches in New York and Miami so depending on which city I'm in, I work out with one of them almost daily. It's therapeutic for mind and body." <bR> <br> Photo: Instagram/@adrianalima
<b>SAY YES TO SNACKS.</b> <BR> "I typically eat a lot of protein becaue I do very intense workouts so I need to keep up my strength throughout the day. I keep fresh or dried fruit and protein bars in my bag to snack on when I'm on the go and I always have to have a piece of dark chocolate!" <br> <br> Photo: Instagram/@adrianalima
<b>SWEAT IT OUT.</b> <br> "Clean, moisturized skin should be the foundation for nay beauty look. I'm naturally lucky in that when I work out I sweat a lot, but if I quickly rehydrate afterwards, my skin glows. I also like to use <b>Rodin's Olio Lusso ($170)</B> or <b>Sisley's Black Rose Precious Face Oil ($235)</B> – my skin absorbs oils better than moisturizers." <br> <br> Photo: Instagram/@adrianalima
<b>TREAT YOURSELF OFTEN.</B> <br> "Because I work out so hard I enjoy getting massages - it's a nice treat when I have some downtime." <br> <br> Photo: Instagram/@adrianalima
<b>GRAB AN AFTERNOON PICK-ME-UP.</b> <BR> "I drink a lot of water but when I feel a little tired I reach for a green juice or an espresso." <br> <br> Photo: Instagram/@adrianalima
<b>HAPPINESS IS DEFINITELY THE BEST BEAUTY TRICK.</b> <BR> "It's what I always tell my daughters, Valentina and Sienna." <br> <br> Photo: Instagram/@adrianalima <br> <br> Words by Becci Vallis. Originally published in HELLO! Fashion Monthly's January 2016 issue.
