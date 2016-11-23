Get motivated: The best fitness Instagram accounts to follow

Struggling to stick to your new fitness regime? Lacking motivation? Well look no further! From celebrity trainers to yogis and ballerinas, these Instagram accounts give us some serious #fitspo. <br> Photos: Instagram
<b>Jen Selter, 8.4 million followers</b> <br>Often dubbed the 'best butt on Instagram', Jen Selter's all the inspiration for doing squats you need. <br> <br> Photo: Instagram/@jenselter
<b>Kenny Santucci, 87.6k followers </b> <br> Inspired by the CrossFit philosophy, Kenny decided to open up his own branch running the fitness program and become a trainer. On his Instagram page he often promotes the high intensity regime as well as a balanced diet. <br> <br> Photo: Instagram/@kennysantucci
<b>Jeanette Jenkins, 317k+ followers</b> <br> This trainer and nutritionist has been in the game for over 25 years. Jeanette, who is the founder and President of The Hollywood Trainer, shares fitness challenges on her Instagram page along with inspiring quotes to living a happy, positive life. <br> <br> Photo: Instagram/@msjeanettejenkins
<b>Fitness On Toast, 87k+ followers </b> <br> Swedish personal trainer Faya will inspire you to hit the gym with her beautiful photographs and friendly style of writing. The Fitness on Toast blogger keeps her captions short, sweet and funny, providing you with all the motivation you need to put on your tennis shoes and get out of the house. <br> <br> Photo: Instagram/@fitnessontoast
<b>Amanda Bisk, 475k+ followers </b> <br> Amanda is a yoga instructor, athletics coach and former pole vaulter – and if you are looking for a kickstart to a healthy lifestyle, you'll definitely want to follow her. Healthy recipe ideas, inspirational quotes and incredible yoga poses all make Amanda one of our fave Yogis. <br> <br> Photo: Instagram/@amandabisk
<b>Noah Neiman, 23.7k followers</b> As well as getting top fitness tips from Noah's Instagram, you can now see the Barry's Bootcamp instructor on the small screen. The 31-year-old stars in the new Bravo show called 'Work Out New York.' <br> <br> Photo: Instagram/@noahdneiman
<b>Kayla Itsines, 4.2 million followers</b> <br> Credited with helping thousands of women transform their bodies, Kayla shares their incredible before-and-after shots along with inspirational pictures of her own seriously tanned body. <br> <br> Photo: Instagram/@kayla_itsines
<b>Ballet Beautiful, 474k followers </b> <br> Mary Helen Bowers has helped strengthen and tone the Victoria's Secret angels' lean and lithe physiques. One to follow if you want to build long, lean dancer muscles. <br> <br> Photo: Instagram/@balletbeautiful
<b> Shaun T, 451k+ followers</b> <br> With his collection of shirtless Instagram shots, this celebrity trainer and host of ABC's new reality series 'My Diet Is Better Than Yours' is sure to get you motivated to work out *and* have fun. We wouldn't expect anything less from the man who brought us 'Hip Hop Abs'! <br> <br> Photo: Instagram/@shauntfitness
<b>Tracy Anderson, 202k followers </b> <br> The personal trainer behind the bodies of Jennifer Lopez and Jessica Alba, Tracy is full of top tis and tricks to help you reach your goals. <br> <br> Photo: Instagram/@tracyandersonmethod
<b>Karena and Katrina, 564k+ followers </b> <br>The Tone It Up bloggers post a wide selection of exercises on their Instagram page, accompanied by beautiful pictures of their seaside workouts. The friends love seeing their fans' before and after pictures, and often post them to motivate others. They also share videos of themselves working out so you can be sure you're doing the moves correctly. <br> <br> Photo: Instagram/@toneitup
<b>Cassey Ho, 1.2 mil+ followers</b> <br> Cassey – the mind behind POP Pilates – is one of the top 5 Health & Fitness Influencers in the world. Between her perfect poses and delicious breakfast inspiration posts, she'll have you scrolling down non-stop for more ways to stay in great shape. <br> <br> Photo: Instagram/@blogilates
<b>Base Body Babes, 586k followers </b> Meet the two Australian sisters giving us serious #fitspo. The pair's main aim is to 'inspire and motivate women to be as happy healthy, fit, strong and confident as possible." <br> <br> Photo: Instagram/@basebodybabes
<b>The Body Coach, 584k followers </b> <br> Joe Wicks' Instagram is filled with delicious and healthy food posts and inspiring before-and-afters. The fitness coach has also just released a clean eating book called 'Lean in 15'. <br> <br> Photo: Instagram/@thebodycoach
