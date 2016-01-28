Tyra Banks welcomes 'miracle baby boy' York Banks Asla via surrogate

Tyra Banks is a mom! On Wednesday the model and TV star made the announcement that she and her Norwegian boyfriend, Erik Asla, have welcomed a young boy via gestional surrogate. Tyra proudly announced the arrival of her son, York Banks Asla, on Instagram. "The best present we worked and prayed do hard for is finally here," she wrote. "He's got my fingers and big eyes and his daddy Erik's mouth and chin.

Tyra Banks has proudly announced the arrival of her baby son, York Banks Asla Photo: Getty Images

"As we thank the angel of a woman that carried our miracle baby boy for us, we pray for everyone who struggles to reach this joyous milestone. York Banks Asla, welcome to the world."



America's Next Top Model host Tyra has spoken openly about her infertility struggles in the past, revealing that she had previously undergone IVF procedures in the hopes of conceiving. Now her dreams of becoming a mother have finally come true.

"We are so excited for our new baby boy bundle of joy," the 42-year-old told People. "The journey to now has not been an easy process, as I've shared before. But there was a beautiful bright light at the end of the tunnel for me and his father Erik.



"As I gaze into the beautiful eyes of my son, I think about all the people who continue to struggle with fertility or carrying a child and continue to pray for them every day. My hopes and dreams are filled with well wishes that they get to feel what my little treasure, York Banks Asla, feels like in my arms."

Tyra isn't the only star to have become a mother with the assistance of a surrogate. Other celebrities including Lucy Liu, Sarah Jessica-Parker and Nicole Kidman have all brought their babies into the world via gestational carrier after experiencing difficulties conceiving.