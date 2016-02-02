Christina Aguilera talks her engagement, motherhood and her best advice to women

Christina Aguilera knows a thing or two about being happy! The 35-year-old pop star, who is the March cover girl for Women' Health magazine, opened up about her engagement to fiancé Matthew Rutler, and the happiness she has found since becoming a mother.

“We discuss it when we’re snuggling in bed," she dished to the magazine about wedding plans. "But it’s a casual conversation."

Matthew popped the question to Christina on Valentine's Day in 2014, and while the couple have yet to tie the knot, they have 1-year-old daughter Summer, who Christina says is an absolute "joy."

“Being a mom the second-time around to now a daughter is amazing," gushed Christina, who is also mom to a 7-year-old son Max. "They both are the joy of my life. I swear if I hadn’t called her Summer I would’ve called her Joy because she just lights up a room and she illuminates brightness and happiness.”

The Voice coach also has some straightforward advice when it comes to taking on motherhood – never forget to take care of yourself.

“Mothers are constantly expected to be the nurturers, the givers, the providers of a comfortable home,” she shared. “We’re expected to be pregnant, have the kids, breast-feed once we have the babies. And we’re expected to look amazing after baby, right? Keep our husbands and boyfriends interested, because we’re supposed to get back to sexy and keep things exciting in the bedroom."

She continued: "There’s such a long list. Having children is the ultimate joy, and I love my kids, but women have to find time to nurture themselves. If someone has a baby, the first thing I’m like is, ‘Okay, are you taking care of you?’”

Part of Christina's self-nurturing process is indulging spa days when she isn't working, and building confidence with yoga. “It takes time, I think, to build confidence and to grow into feeling comfortable in your own skin," she explained. "It’s difficult on days when you don’t feel it, but it is things like yoga that has helped me to know how to center myself and how to bring myself into that place of awareness and just being able to breathe into my own body."

She continued: "My whole life, I feel like I’ve lived many years growing up in this business, from 7-years-old on, and very much a fight-or-flight mode and it's things like yoga that brings you outside of that chaotic moment and then draws you inside to connect with what really is meaningful to you and sort of your inner light which then connects with your confidence.”

When it comes to giving advice on confidence, Christina wants women to know that it is important to do one thing, own it.

“I would say to any woman, don’t be too hard on yourself! If you’re not feeling confident on a certain day, you have to let that go, and own, ‘Yeah, I’m not feeling confident today’ and you move on and try to enjoy the best you can," she shared. "I’m not into deprivation; I’m not into suffering into getting a great body or the body that you want. I’m into enjoying life, being conscious and aware, but also breathing into yourself and owning what you got.”

Catch the rest of Christina's interview inside of Women's Health magazine's March issue, hitting newsstands February 9.