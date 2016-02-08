Hugh Jackman undergoes treatment for skin cancer again

Hugh Jackman is reminding fans of the importance of using sunscreen. The X-Men actor revealed on Monday that he was being treated for skin cancer again.

The 47-year-old shared a photo of himself and his nose bandaged up on Instagram. Using his own experience as an opportunity to teach others, he captioned the picture, “An example of what happens when you don't wear sunscreen. Basal Cell. The mildest form of cancer but serious, nonetheless. PLEASE USE SUNSCREEN and get regular check-ups.”

Since 2013, the Australian actor has had four skin cancers removed, three of which were on his nose and one on his shoulder. Hugh underwent his first procedure after being diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma back in November of 2013. At the time he shared a photo post-op writing, “I had a basil cell carcinoma. Please don't be foolish like me. Get yourself checked. And USE sunscreen!!!”

While the Eddie the Eagle star is a proponent for sunscreen these days and has even launched his own sun protection line for children (Pure Sun Defense), he admitted to People magazine last year that he didn’t always use it. He explained, "It's always a bit of a shock just hearing the word 'cancer.' Being an Australian it's a very common thing. I never wore sunscreen growing up so I was a prime candidate for it."

Hugh added, “Basal cell carcinoma is just something you have to deal with. It's cancerous. It will grow. You just have to get it out."