Get the look: Lady Kitty Spencer's glam makeup for a night on the town

Princess Diana’s niece Lady Kitty Spencer is known for turning heads wherever she goes. From fashion week to horse races, the 25-year-old exudes glamour, which surprisingly can be ordered at the touch of a button. The niece of the late Princess of Wales recently turned to the services of PRIV, a beauty and wellness application that offers services ranging from hair and nails to tanning and fitness, twice in one week.

In order to prep for the Mrs. Alice for French Sole launch party last week, the socialite, who is dating property tycoon Niccolo Barattieri, enlisted the services of makeup artist Patrick Elleringtonq.

Photo: Getty Images

The PRIV stylist takes HELLO! through how he created Kitty’s glamorous beauty look:

FACE: I don’t really like using primer, but always use Olay Total Effects fragrance free as it instantly smoothes the skin and gets rid of redness, it balances oily and dry areas to create a smooth base. I use Chantecaille Just Skin in Glow as it is simply the best light base. It is a tinted moisturizer, but the coverage is good and it lasts all night.

I used MAC Mineralize concealer in NW20 under the eyes and as a highlighter on the cheekbones, nose and forehead. I set this with MAC Mineralize skinfinish in light medium - it is really important to set under eye concealer with a light powder otherwise it will sit in fine lines.

To lightly contour I used MAC Bronzer in Golden and Chantecaille gel bronzer along the cheek bones, forehead and neck. The gel reflects light really beautifully. I used MAC blush in peachykeen on the apples of the cheeks and then dusted Mineralize skinfinish in Global Glow on top.

EYES: I used MAC Paint Pot in Rubenesque, and the buffed MAC eyeshadow in expensive pink all over the lid. In the socket I blended MAC wedge and used Lancome defincils Mascara with amazing shine lashes in 747S. I brushed through the eyebrows with a comb and lightly filled with Mac Wedge eyeshadow.

LIPS: I completely filled in the lips with Soar lip pencil by MAC, which is the perfect dusty pink, then applied a light slick of Costa Chic which is also by MAC.