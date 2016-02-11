The perfect Valentine's Day inspired nail art

It's the season of love, and these nail designs are right on time. Get into the Valentine's Day spirit with these love-inspired designs. <br> Photo: Instagram
All the single ladies! Celebrate your BFFs and Galentine's Day with these festive nails. <br> Photo: Instagram/@missladyfinger
Pucker up! Kiss-inspired nails done with @picturepolish <br> Photo: Instagram/@centralparkkitty
Show some love with the help of @shoplvx shades. <br> Photo: Instagram/@blognailedit
Feeling loved-up? Express it with your nails with this cute heart design. <br> Photo: Instagram/@hand_bananass
Add a side of edge to your romance with these shattered glass nails! They're not made from real glass but instead with shiny cellophane so they're super easy to create. Try nail wraps for a time-saving alternative. <br> Photo: Instagram/@nail_unistella
Serve your love with a little polka dots. <br> Photo: Instagram/@amourbeautytherapy
Valentine Sparkle! Using Picture Polish 'Cherish', 'Honeymoon' and 'Cyan' you can get this gradient glitter look. <br> Photo: Instagram/@missbellatracey
Read all about it! This newspaper inspired look was created with a @the_new_blacktv nail kit over Barry M 'Coconut.' <br> Photo: Instagram/@thesammersaurus
Flowers for your love! A perfect floral pattern design created using 'Grace', 'Shy Violet' and 'Enchanting' by @picturepolish. <br> Photo: Instagram/@sepswep
Get this beauty with Essie 'Watermelon', 'Go Overboard' and 'Blanc'. Don't forget the acrylic paint for the detail. <br> Photo: Instagram/@nailthatdesign
Brighten up your love a little more with these shellac nails by simply using nail stickers to section off the stripes. <br> Photo: @dolcevita_beauty
Edgy chic! This monochrome mani is great for an edgy look. <br> Photo: Instagram/@@groslab
