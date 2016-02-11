Kim Kardashian's braided hairstyle: 'It makes my face look skinny'

Kim Kardashian has been sporting a new hair trend in recent weeks. The mom-of-two’s French braids have been her signature go-to style since welcoming son Saint West in early December.

The reality star made her post-baby body debut in New York City on Tuesday to support husband Kanye West’s new album wearing her corn-row braids. The TV star showed off her physique wearing an all-black jumpsuit and black coat draped over her shoulders.

Photos: GC Images

Stepping out the following day in Manhattan, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star kept her braids in tact paired with another black, cleavage-baring ensemble completed with a fur black-and-white coat.

Kim revealed the origin of her go-to hairstyle, which she has worn more than a handful of times, during a livestream on her app earlier this month. "It first started when I just wanted to not put any heat on my hair, nothing, and just like really braid my hair up and let it, let my hair just kinda breathe from all of the blow-drying and stuff like that, and then I really liked it," she said.

Kim added, "It makes my face look skinny since nothing else really looks that skinny yet."

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 25, 2015 at 10:34pm PST



The 35-year-old and her daughter North West twinned back in December with the matching hairdos. The mother-daughter pair both sported French braids for Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party — you know what they say, like mother, like daughter!