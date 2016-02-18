The best celebrity makeup artists to follow on Instagram

From Penelope Cruz to Lupita Nyong'o, the world's most beautiful women often turn to Hollywood's best beauty gurus ahead of a major glitzy event. <br> Now, thanks to the world of social media, you too can find out their secrets and tips to creating amazing red carpet looks – so whether you're an aspiring M.U.A. or simply obsessed with all things beauty, we've found the best celebrity makeup artists you'll want to follow on Instagram…
Charlotte Tilbury (@ctilburymakeup) <br> Celebrity clients: Penelope Cruz, Victoria Beckham, Amal Clooney, Kate Moss, Alicia Vikander <br> <br> Any beauty addict will be familiar with Charlotte's own range of luxurious products along with her impressive circle of celebrity friends. The makeup maestro gives her fans a sneak peek into the life of the A-list, with snaps from the biggest bashes and red carpets, as well as revealing her fave products for everything from the perfect statement lip to a radiant complexion.
Lisa Eldridge (@lisaeldridgemakeup) <br> Celebrity clients: Kate Winslet, Alexa Chung, Karlie Kloss <br> <br> Fashionistas around the globe will be familiar with Lisa, who is often called in by high fashion publications to create striking looks for supermodels. However her Instagram isn't just focused on all things makeup – there's everything from breathtaking photos of her global travel, funny cat videos, and tons of ideas to help you get inspired for your next look.
Nick Barose (@dilokritbarose) <br> Celebrity clients: Lupita Nyong'o, Kristen Wiig, Lena Dunham, Tracee Ellis-Ross, Amy Poehler <br> <br> Makeup genius Nick Barose, is the man to thank for Lupita Nyong'o's always inspiring and ahead-of-the-trend looks. And there's more than just makeup tips on his Instagram – we also live for his so-funny-because-they're-true observations (dubbed #nickisms) about everything from the evils of conturing to 'All About Eve'-like industry shenanigans.
Gucci Westman (@gucciwestman) <br> Celebrity clients: Jennifer Aniston, Drew Barrymore, Kate Hudson, Doutzen Kroes <br> <br> Not only does Gucci boast an impressive list of A-list clients, but we love her Instagram filled with backstage snaps of photo shoots, iconic fashion moments and sneak peeks at her own life, whether she's reminiscing about her wedding or sharing holiday snaps. A must-follow for anyone who loves all things fashion and beauty.
Monika Blunder (@monikablundermakeup) <br> Celebrity clients: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Heidi Klum, Amanda Seyfried, Jessica Alba, Naomi Watts <br> <br> If you're looking to try a new beauty product, this is the Instagram account for you. Monika regularly shares her beauty must-haves, whether she's revealing what she uses on the stars or simply sharing her own personal favorites. Her account is filled with fun selfies of herself with stars from Jessica Alba to Heidi Klum as she helps them get ready for some of the world's biggest parties.
Pati Dubroff (@patidubroff) <br> Celebrity clients: Lily James, Dakota Johnson, Megan Fox, Kaley Cuoco, Julianne Moore, Naomi Watts <br> <br> Want to know what products the stars use for major events such as the Golden Globes or Met Gala? Pati reveals their fave makeup, while giving her own tips on how to rock it. With backstage photos from the red carpet and photo shoots, you'll be grabbing your beauty bag to recreate some of the incredible looks she posts.
Joyce Bonelli (@joycebonelli) <br> Celebrity clients: the Kardashians, Eva Longoria <br><br> Joyce is a close family friend of the Kardashians, often creating makeup looks for all of its glamorous members. We love her glamorous Instagram full of behind-the-scenes snaps of Joyce's life, whether she's heading on a night out with Kourtney or working on a shoot with Eva Longoria.
Lauren Andersen (@lauren_andersen) <br> Celebrity clients: Jessica Alba, Chrissy Teigen, Reese Witherspoon <br> <br> Not only does Lauren unveil the secrets behind some of our fave celebrities' beauty looks, but she often has her fans in hysterics with funny selfies, or photos of adorable animals. Be warned – her Instagram page will also leave you with a serious case of wanderlust, with the makeup guru often sharing gorgeous snaps from her travels around the world.
Mary Phillips (@1maryphillips) <br> Celebrity clients: Jennifer Lopez, Salma Hayek, Chrissy Teigen, Gwen Stefani <br> <br> Beauty addicts will quickly become obsessed with Mary's page, with celebrity beauty get-the-looks, hair inspiration and must-have beauty products. The beauty expert also posts hilarious snapchats and images she has received from her A-list clients, from Jennifer Lopez to Khloé Kardashian.
Mario Dedivanovic (@makeupbymario) <br> Celebrity clients: Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner <br> <br> Mario has been the man behind Kim Kardashian's flawless looks for years. Not only is he a close friend of the 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' star, but he has even launched a series of masterclasses on how to get her look – sometimes with Kim herself turning up to be his model.
