Nicky Hilton style: All of the heiress' maternity looks

<b>We adored Nicky Hilton's princess-like wedding dress by Valentino, and now that she's a mom expecting baby number two, we've discovered we also love how she brings her signature elegant style to dressing her growing baby bump. Here's our look at what (and who) the ever-chic Mrs Rothschild is wearing.</b> Nicky, who is in her final trimester, wore a Dolce & Gabbana dress to the Humane Society of the United States benefit sponsored by Moroccanoil in NYC. She paired the dress with Rene Caovilla pumps that featured bows. Photo: Getty Images
Even dressed down, Nicky's fashion sense was effortless chic. The expectant mom, who is now in her third trimester, strolled the NYC streets in black leggings, a black shirt that hugged her baby bump and a beige trench. She accessorized with Chanel kitten heels, a black chain purse and a fedora. Photo: GC Images
On the same day, Nicky stuck with the black leggings and a black shirt but switched up the jacket for the Hope For Depression Luncheon at The Plaza Hotel in NYC. The blonde beauty also changed up her purse opting for a black Dior. Photo: Getty Images
Fierce feline! Lily Grace's mom dressed up in a figure-hugging leopard dress for the amfAR & The Naked Heart Foundation Fabulous Fund Fair on October 28. She paired the look with Louboutin heels. Photo: Getty Images
Well into her second pregnancy, Nicky wore a sparkling Valentino gown to Cartier's celebration of Resonances de Cartier in October 2017 in New York City. <I>What do you think of Nicky's maternity style? Tweet us what you think at <a href="https://twitter.com/hellomagUS">@hellomagus</a>!</I> Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images
Everyone loves a velvet look! Here's Nicky wearing a trendy tuxedo jacket worn with skinny jeans. The designer was attending a L.O.L. Surprise! launch hosted by Hilaria Baldwin at Toys 'R' Us NYC on October 9, 2017. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for MGA Entertainment
There's nothing like a sleek column gown for an elegant maternity evening wear look. Nicky wore this red Oscar de la Renta creation with simple gold accessories for the New York City Ballet's 2017 Fall Fashion Gala at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
Here's the mom-to-be heading into the Oscar de la Renta show during New York Fashion Week! The fashionable fashionista posted a photo of herself wearing this de la Renta outfit – a fitted dress with laser cutout details on the hem, heels and a signature handbag by the designer – with sister Paris Hilton by her side. She captioned it, "Ladies who lunch vibezzz". Photo: Getty Images
Nicky rocked the same Oscar de la Renta bag with gardenia flap along with her classic ensemble – jeans, a white blouse and tweed jacket – at the Alice + Olivia By Stacey Bendet fashion show during New York Fashion Week. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Carolina Herrera is another Nicky Hilton fave! Nicky was seen wearing this plunge-necked dress and burgundy high heels as she left the designer's presentation at The Museum of Modern Art during NYFW in September 2017. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
While pregnant with daughter Lily Grace, who was born in July 2016, Nicky channeled her inner Wednesday Addams wearing a black sleeveless dress that featured a white collar and bow necktie. The expectant mom accessorized her chic look with black flats, sunglasses and an Hermès purse. <br> Photo: Instagram/@nickyhilton
The socialite had her growing baby bump on display in New York City. The stylish mom-to-be was effortlessly cool for the summer wearing a striped shirt and denim shorts, which she paired with a hat and aviators. <br> Photo: Robert Kamau/GC Images
Nicky was boho chic while doing errands in New York's SoHo neighborhood. The heiress dressed her growing baby bump in a purple printed tunic dress, which she accessorized with sandals and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/fashion/12016062715475/summer-celebrity-sunglasses-trends/1/"><strong>color saturated sunglasses</strong></a>. <br> Photo: Alo Ceballos/GC Images
Nicky rocked the perfect summer look on the streets of New York wearing a floral mini dress that she paired with $5 sunglasses that she purchased from a street corner vendor. <br> Photo: Alo Ceballos/GC Images
Keeping it effortlessly cool strolling around New York City in a black bohemian printed dress and studded espadrilles. <br> Photo: Team GT/GC Images
Paris Hilton's sister looked chic and classic wearing a black ensemble that she topped off with a camel coat and strand of pearls for the Animal Haven: Shelter Opening Celebration. <br> Photo: Jerritt Clark/FilmMagic
Nicky was seen bumping around in a red and black stripped Cédric Charlier dress with Alexandre Birman shoes. <br> Photo: Instagram/@nickyhilton
The fashionista showed off her best spring style at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in a blue Philosophy dress. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Nicky Hilton was anything but blue in a ruffled frock, which she accessorized with a floral belt highlighting her growing baby bump at the 2016 MOCA Gala held at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA. <br> Photo: FilmMagic
For her little girl's baby shower, the expectant mom looked springtime chic in an off-the-shoulder lace and twill mini dress by Self-Portrait. <br> Photo: Jennifer Rovero via Instagram.com/parishilton
In May 2016, Nicky wore a stunning embellished ball gown as she attended the FIT Annual Gala with husband James Rothschild in New York City. <br> Photo: Robert Kamau/GC Images
A Valentino goddess gown for the <I>Mother's Day</I> premiere in New York City in April. <br> Photo: Robert Kamau/GC Images)
Nicky looked stunning in a red floral dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewellery as she arrived at the Foundation Fighting Blindness world gala in New York City. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Nicky Hilton showed off her growing baby bump in a star and animal printed Dolce & Gabbana dress while attending the launch of Naomi Campbell's book in New York City. <br> Photo: Getty Images for Marc Jacobs International, LLC
Showing off her stunning legs and baby bump in an edgy ensemble at MCM in Soho. <br> Photo: Getty Images
In this elegant Carolina Herrera gown, Nicky shows off her maternity style and her bump during a night out with her brother Conrad. <br> Photo: Instagram/@nickyhilton
We love how Nicky accessorized her black and white ensemble with a 'Mrs.' clutch and transparent cap toe heels. <br> Photo: Getty Images
A plain white t-shirt and jeans goes a long way, especially when styling for comfort. <br> Photo: Photo: Instagram/@nickyhilton
Bundling up her bump with some fun accessories. <br> Photo: Photo: Instagram/@nickyhilton
Nicky has had this Diane von Furstenberg wrap dress in her closet for 15 years! She gave it new life as maternity wear (and a pop of color with red heels) for the designer's fashion show during New York Fashion Week. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Mixed prints (and sunglasses, natch!) were the name of the game when she stepped outside. <br> Photo: Getty Images
At the J. Mendel presentation, this figure-skimming dress showed off Nicky's baby bump more than ever! <br> Photo: Getty Images
At Pier 59 Studios, a ladylike retro look by Pamella Roland for the heiress, who married James Rothschild at Kensington Palace last year. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Inside, at the Pamella Roland show, she was joined by future aunt Paris Hilton, who also wore the designer. <br> Photo: Getty Images
She channeled an etheral goddess on the red carpet of the 2016 amfAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street. <br> Photo: Getty Images
An eclectic (and warm!) look for the Jeremy Scott runway show, mixing and matching tough accessories with a cozy fur-trimmed coat and flowy print dress. <br> Photo: Getty Images
In her fun Moschino ensemble, the chic blonde shows you don't have to give up heels (or fishnet stockings!) when you're expecting. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Wearing a print silk dress, Nicky cinched a belt just above her bump at the Alice + Olivia By Stacey Bendet show. <br> Photo: Getty Images
