Paris Jackson embracing 'awkward hair phase' with a David Bowie cut

Embracing change! Paris Jackson paid tribute to David Bowie with a new haircut. The daughter of the late Michael Jackson shared a photo of her fresh ‘do with fans on Instagram.

“You gotta embrace the awkward phase from jet black to blonde where it's pretty much orange... ch ch ch ch changes,” the 17-year-old captioned the photo. In the post, Paris is wearing David’s Ziggy Stardust face paint while posing in front of a poster of the deceased rockstar.

The teenager debuted her edgier new hairdo on Saturday, February 20. Paris' new look is certainly a dramatic change from her original long, brunette locks. As of late, the teen appears to be in great spirits and currently embracing her orange hair.

The King of Pop’s daughter recently posted a photo of herself and her pixie hairdo in a car writing, “schmiles all around.” Paris beamed in the black and white post showing off her personal style wearing spiked earrings and several beaded bracelets.