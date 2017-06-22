Showing off abs on Instagram is the new celebrity selfie

There's a new selfie trend brewing in Hollywood and it's making us want to hit the gym! Stars like Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber have swapped snapping their faces for sharing photos of their toned figures. JLo is no stranger to flashing her toned stomach - rightfully so! The <i>All I Have</i> singer took a bathroom selfie in her cropped sweatshirt and sweats. Photo: Instagram/@jlo
Kate Beckinsale showed off her trim figure in a bathroom snap. "Laughing in bathrooms with friends," the <i>Serendipity</i> actress captioned the photo. Photo: Instagram/@katebeckinsale
Ireland Basinger-Baldwin treated her nearly 300K followers to a photo of her fit mid-section. <br> Photo: Instagram.com/@ireland.basinger.baldwin
Hot mom-of-three Kourtney Kardashian showed off her hard work results with a quick mirror selfie. <br> Photo: Instagram.com/@kourtneykardash
JLo's real! Las Vegas' newest resident shared a snap of herself working on her cardio fitness. She wrote, "Gotta get it in... " and added "#thereIamwithnomakeupagain!" <br> Photo: Instagram.com/@jlo
Confident' singer Demi Lovato posted a snap of her svelte figure writing, "#nophotoshop pic because I'm proud to show my body the way it naturally is." <br> Photo: Instagram.com/@ddlovato
Khloe Kardashian posted a bathroom selfie displaying her rock hard abs. Firing back at haters she wrote, "If only hatin burned calories how dope yall would be. Too bad it doesn't. Here's the OG shot. The petty movement ain't cute. Oh and I almost forgot.... Namaste." <br> Photo: Instagram.com/@khloekardashian
One Direction's Liam Payne posted the fruits of his labor on Instagram after working out. <br> Photo: Instagram.com/@akeliampayne
Of course, selfie Queen Kylie Jenner has jumped in on the action. The reality star uploaded a photo of herself in her lingerie teasing her new lip kit colors. <br> Photo: Instagram.com/@KylieJenner
No caption was necessary for Justin Bieber's ab snap. The 'Love Yourself' singer flaunted his toned body *and* his Calvin Klein underwear. <br> Photo: Instagram.com/@justinbieber
Peek-a-boo! Kate Hudson gave fans a sneak peek of a Valentine's Day bra and boy shorts from her Fabletics company. <br> Photo: Instagram.com/@katehudson
