Rachel McAdams chic Oscars hairstyle: Get the look

She may not have taken home the statuette for Best Supporting Actress but Rachel McAdams was definitely one of the Oscars 2016 big winners in the style category. The 37-year-old looked stunning walking the red carpet in a shimmery green gown and styling her hair into a elegant updo.

Dove Celebrity Stylist Mark Townsend is responsible for the latter, and he gamely shared the secrets to her elegant hairstyle.

Rachel styled her hair into a chic updo for the awards ceremony Photo: Getty Image

“When I saw the August Getty gown Rachel McAdams was going to wear to the Oscars, I immediately knew that her hair should be up," he said. "We both agreed on a clean and sleek look to complement the gorgeous dress."

By following his six simple steps, you can get the look too, whether you're heading to the office or hitting the town.

STEP 1: Mark made sure the 37-year-old's strands were silky smooth. "I started by applying new Dove Regenerative Nourishment Serum-in-Oil to her damp hair to nourish strands and seal the cuticle."

STEP 2: "I then blew her out straight with my Spornette mixed bristle round brush using my trusty GHD air hair dryer."

STEP 3: Mark them tamed the Spotlight star's hair into pin-straight submission. "I went in with my GHD platinum styler and straightened her tresses section by section," a process that simultaneously adds shine.

STEP 4: "Next, I sectioned her hair into a deep part, and coated my hands with John Masters Organics Rosemary and Peppermint Detangler." This step is responsible for Rachel's slightly wet-looking locks and the texture needed to pull it back into a dynamic knot.

STEP 5: "Using French hair pins to secure the knot, I created a sleek yet imperfect shape," Mark said as the near-finished creation.

STEP 6: The last step is setting his work, and Mark's weapon of choice is DovE STYLE+CARE Flexible Hold Hairspray "to set the look and keep any flyaways down."

Et voilà – a "classic, modern, and above all, gorgeous" hairstyle.