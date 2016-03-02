Sofia Vergara gets honest about having kids: 'I can't expect anything naturally anymore'

Sofia Vergara has made it no secret that she would like more children, but at the age of 43 the actress has said that she will consider all the options when it comes to adding to her brood, with her new husband Joe Manganiello.

“Well I don't think you can think about it seriously when you're already 43 years old. It is what it is and I cannot just expect anything natural any more,” she tells Harpers Baazar Arabia. “So we'll see what happens. It's not something that doesn't let us sleep. But it's not something I am completely opposed to.”

Sofia has opened up about having children with her new husband Joe Manganiello Photo: Getty Images

Sofia is already mother to her son Manolo, 23, who she gave birth to at the age of 20. So if she were to get pregnant again how would the Modern Family actress approach motherhood for the second time, two decades later?

“I think the energy levels you have when you're in your 20s cannot be compared to the energy you have at 40. So of course it's going to be different, but it's possible. Of course I would have people to help me because I work a lot. So I'm sure it wouldn't be a problem.

“You're different when you're older, you are a different person. Your priorities are different so of course you approach it in a different way.”

Sofia already has 23-year-old son Manolo from a previous marriage Photo: Getty Images

Having raised her child as a single mother, the Columbian star has a lot of respect from strong independent women but doesn't consider herself as a strong feminist.

“Umm... I'm in the middle. As a Latin woman, I love having a husband, someone to be there waiting for me, supporting me. I don't see anything bad with getting help from somebody that loves you and treats you well. That's an amazing job and a lot of effort to do it right.

"I think the beauty of a woman is that we can do everything. We have more options and we should do everything we can. But why not have support and love? And if somebody can help you in any way, why not take the help?"