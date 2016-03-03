Lucy Hale trades in her brunette locks and is going 'blonder by the minute'

Lucy Hale is a Pretty Blonde Liar now. The Freeform star traded her brunette roots and brows for a much lighter hair shade on Wednesday.

The actress’s hairstylist Kristin Ess shared a photo of Lucy’s bold, new look. She captioned the fresh-faced photo, “Going blonder by the minute with @lucyhale and swapping faces with @kdeenihan on snap.”

Lucy posted photos showing off her new hue and Daisy Buchanan-inspired hairdo for her over 12 million followers. Donning a sultry mask and burgundy bustier, the 26-year-old wrote, "A blonder hue and a mask too #waitingonroxie.”

The "Road Between" singer also posted an effortlessly cool photo of herself leaning against a wall writing, “so go downnnntown, things will be great when you're downnnntown  #waitingonroxie.”

According to Lucy's hairstylist, the new color is temporary. "It wasn't for any particular reason other than [the fact that] she has a little downtime between shooting her new movie, Dude, and going back to PLL,” Kristin told Us Weekly magazine. "That's when she gets to do fun things, [albeit] only temporarily."

Lucy began the transition from brunette to blonde a few weeks ago. While her new shade is a much more dramatic change, the actress previously posted a photo of her lighter than normal locks. The country artist admitted at the time that it was a look she always wanted to try. She captioned the picture, "I dye. thank you @kristin_ess for temporarily making me the blonde alter ego I've always wanted to be."