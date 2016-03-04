Adele's best hair and makeup looks over the years

Basing her looks on timeless 1960s style, Adele has been a chic and flawless beauty inspiration over the course of her career. <br> From '19' to '25', here is how Adele's beauty look has changed over the years... <br> <br> Photos: Getty Images
A fresh-faced 19-year-old Adele posed for a portrait session in London. The young singer sported blunt bangs and a long dark brown ponytail. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Moving away from her early look, the singer took inspiration from the 'big hair' styles of the 1960s and went high volume with a large bouffant for the 2011 VMAs. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Keeping her big hair, Adele swept her brunette locks up into a beehive to attend the Mercury awards in 2011. The singer wore her signature cat eye liner. "I love my eyes, so I make them big," she told People. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The singer surprised fans when revealed a lighter hairstyle at the Grammy 2012 awards. Hair colorist Lucy Holbrook at London's Daniel Galvin salon explained to People why the "Rolling In The Deep" singer decided to make the change. "We decided to color Adele’s hair a honey-colored blond as it suited her complexion and really brought out the color of her eyes." <br> Photo: Getty Images
The mom-of-one let her hair down (literally) to attend the 85th Academy Awards in 2013. The singer opted for bold makeup for the film awards show. "When I'm working, I go for very dramatic makeup," Adele told InStyle. "I love contouring – Boy George style – with lots of blush on my cheeks." <br> Photo: Getty Images
True to form, Adele opted for a vintage inspired look when she attended Buckingham Palace to receive an MBE from Prince Charles. The songstress accessorized her outfit with a chic veiled headband. <br> Photo: Getty Images
In keeping with her favorite retro look, Adele made her first post-baby appearance with a honey-hued voluminous updo at the Golden Globes. <br> Photo: Getty Images
After a three-year hiatus, mom-of-one Adele made a dramatic comeback with her single "Hello – and shocked fans by debuting a much shorter hairstyle, a long textured bob. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Matching her bright red lipstick with her stunning red floor-length dress, the singer teased her higlighted locks into an effortless bob to walk the red carpet at the 2016 BRIT awards. <br> Photo: Getty Images
