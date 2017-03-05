Adele fights back against body shamers, plus more stars who've done the same

Like many of us, stars face insecurities with their own bodies. From Adele to Chrissy Teigen and Mindy Kaling, here are celebrities we love for their positive body images.
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/adele/"><strong>Adele</strong></a> <br/><br/> The British singer hit back at critics who mocked her look at this year's Grammys, where she was cruelly compared to Princess Fiona from <i>Shrek</i>. The Grammy-winner, who took home an impressive five awards at the award ceremony, spoke her mind to a sold-out audience in Perth, Australia (one of the stops on her world tour). She discussed how she felt about the negative social media comments with the crowd, saying: "I wore this dress, right, everyone said I looked like Fiona, I don't [expletive] care. It was Givenchy couture! They can say what they want." According to <i>Metro</i>, she also remarked: "I worked out. Obviously I'm a large lady and I like eating food very much, but I was working out twice a day to fit into that Givenchy dress because it was quite tight." This isn't the first time, the star has touched on the topic. Back in 2015, she said: "I do have body image problems, for sure, but I don’t let them rule my life at all. And there’s bigger issues going on in the world than how I might feel about myself and stuff like that. There’s only one of you so why would you want to look like everyone else? Why would you want to have the same hairstyle as everyone else and have the same opinions as everybody else?" Photo: Getty Images
<b>Lady Gaga</b> "I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say," the singer wrote on Instagram in response to body shamers who criticized her during her 2017 Super Bowl performance. "I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don't need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That's the stuff of champions. Thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys. Xoxo, gaga." Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
<b>Kate Upton</b> "At first I tried to diet to become their image, but eventually I realized that it wasn’t realistic—that this is just the shape of my body. So I had to block them out. I think that the people who are the loudest about wanting to change you are the people with the least amount of vision and creativity." - The October cover star told <a href="http://www.glamour.com/story/kate-upton-rules-for-conquering-high-fashion-and-hollywood-glamour-october-2016">Glamour</a>. <br></br> Photo: Carter Smith
<b>Joan Smalls</b> <br> After years of being envious of her peers' curves while growing up in Puerto Rico, the supermodel quickly changed her mindset. "Everyone does, especially when you’re younger and guys don’t like you because you’re flat-chested and have skinny legs. I would double up my socks so my calves looked bigger. But around junior high school, my attitude changed. I was like, It is what it is." Joan told <a href="http://www.glamour.com/story/supermodel-joan-smalls-has-gone-after-what-she-wants-in-life-glamour-october-2016">Glamour Magazine</a>. <br></br> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/Meghan-Trainor /"><strong>Meghan Trainor</strong></a> <br/><br/> "Recently we were doing a fitting for this music video, and I was like, 'All these dancers next to me, they're so tiny,' and I felt insecure again and my best friend was like, 'You are all about that bass. Do not forget that.' I was like, 'You're right! I am hot, and I look bomb in these outfits, and I'm going to kill it in this video," the <i>Dear Future Husband</i> singer told ET in 2016. <br/><br/> Photo: WireImage
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/melissa-mccarthy/"><strong>Melissa McCarthy</strong></a> <br/><br/> "There's an epidemic in our country of girls and women feeling bad about themselves based on what .5% of the human race looks like. It starts very young. My message is that as long as everybody's healthy, enjoy and embrace whatever body type you have" - The <i>Ghostbusters</i> star told Redbook magazine in 2016. <br/><br/> Photo: Getty Images for HSN
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/demi-lovato/"><strong>Demi Lovato</strong></a> <br/><br/> "We all have problem areas. I'm always going to have thick thighs. I can't change that, and obsessing over it will only make me miserable. Learning to be grateful for our bodies and taking care of them are the best ways for us to empower ourselves physically, mentally, and spiritually," the <i>Confident</i> singer told Fitness magazine. <br/><br/> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/Ashley-Graham/"><strong>Ashley Graham</strong></a> <br/><br/> "We need to work together to redefine the global image of beauty, and it starts by becoming your own role model" - Ashley said during a Ted Talk speech in 2015. <br/><br/> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/serena-williams/"><strong>Serena Williams</strong></a> <br/><br/> "I know I get flack for my physique, and it has been a struggle to love my body, but now curves are in and I'm happier in myself," the tennis player told Britain's The Times Magazine in 2016. <br/><br/> Photo: WireImage
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/chrissy-teigen/"><strong>Chrissy Teigen</strong></a> <br/><br/> "We really need to retool the language because we're all real women; we just come in all different shapes and sizes," the model told TODAY Style in 2015. "Everyone needs to know there's no such thing as perfect. We're all just jaded and weirded out by these people on Instagram. But it's about being confident and going out there and being happy by the pool, having a good life and a good time." <br/><br/> Photo: Getty Images for REVOLVE
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/jennifer-lopez/"><strong>Jennifer Lopez</strong></a> <br/><br/> "I think a healthy body image comes from being the best you, not competing with anybody else," the singer told Us Weekly. "You know, I'm not a 6-foot tall model...I'm not a size 2. I think it's about focusing on yourself and just trying to be the best you." <br/><br/> Photo: Getty Images for Variety
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/mindy-kaling/"><strong>Mindy Kaling</strong></a> <br/><br/> "If I call myself a cute, chubby girl, the natural kind woman’s response is, 'You’re not chubby! You’re beautiful! And thin!' And I always want to hug the person and say, 'It’s OK, I identify as someone who is cute and chubby – that doesn’t mean I’m not worthy of love and attention and intimacy,'" the actress told The Guardian in 2015. <br/><br/> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/Misty-Copeland /"><strong>Misty Copeland</strong></a> <br/><br/> "I think body-image issues are not just a dancer thing. I think we're much more in tune and aware because the body is our instrument and art and we stare at ourselves in a mirror all day, but I feel like it's something that every woman experiences and every girl experiences," the ballerina told ELLE in 2015. <br/><br/> Photo: Getty Images for AHA
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/khloe-kardashian/"><strong>Khloe Kardashian</strong></a> <br/><br/> "I’m proud of my body," the reality star wrote in a blogpost. "My body weight will always be something that I’ll struggle with for the rest of my life, but I’m finally in a good place and learning to love me for me, and not somebody else's standards." <br/><br/> Photo: Getty Images for Allegran
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/lena-dunham/"><strong>Lena Dunham</strong></a> <br/><br/> "I don’t feel like my work is dependent on my size. I feel like my work is dependent on the fact that I’m an everywoman. I’d be an everywoman if I lost 20 pounds or if I gained 50 pounds, because of my attitude and it’s my relationship to the world and the fact that like I have two front teeth that are bigger than the rest of my teeth," the <i>Girls</i> star told Time in 2012. <br/><br/> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/drew-barrymore/"><strong>Drew Barrymore</strong></a> <br/><br/> "I'd drive myself nuts if I were [obsessed with body image]. I am who I am, and I just don't have a bikini body, I don't even have a one-piece any more - The messages we send to ourselves and to other women, what we relay to our children, those messages have to be based on reality," the actress told InStyle in 2015. <br/><br/> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/taylor-swift/"><strong>Taylor Swift</strong></a> <br/><br/> "I definitely have body issues, but everybody does. When you come to the realization that everybody does—even the people that I consider flawless—then you can start to live with the way you are. I've read interviews with some of the most beautiful women who have insecurities. And you look at them and you're like, 'How do you have? Name one thing wrong with yourself,' and they could name a handful." <br/><br/> Photo: Getty Images for TAS
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/jennifer-lawrence/"><strong>Jennifer Lawrence</strong></a> <br/><br/> "I'm never going to starve myself for a part. I don't want little girls to be like, 'Oh, I want to look like Katniss, so I'm going to skip dinner!' [...] I was trying to get my body to look fit and strong, not thin and underfed," the <i> Hunger Games</i> star told ELLE magazine. <br/><br/> Photo: Getty Images
