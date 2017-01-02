Amy Smart welcomes first child with husband Carter Oosterhouse

Royals and celebrities enjoyed quite a baby boom in 2016! Here's a look back at all the little bundles of joy who arrived this year. Photos: Instagram/Getty Images/PA
Amy Smart and her husband Carter Oosterhouse ended 2016 on a high note! The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, welcomed their first child - a girl - together on December 31. The <i>Varsity Blues</i> actress announced her daughter Flora's arrival on Instagram by sharing a photo of herself with the newborn and husband. Amy captioned the photo, "It is with great gratitude and pleasure to welcome our little girl Flora to the world. What a blessed way to bring in 2017 Amen and Thank You God for this special new life!!" Photo: Instagram/@smarthouse26
Welcome baby number three! Ellen Pompeo and husband Chris Ivery welcomed their third child, a son named Eli Christopher. The <i>Grey's Anatomy</i> star took to her Instagram to share a photo of their new baby boy cuddling with her husband. There is no word on when the couple's third addition made his exact arrival, but the pair were seen on a hike with the little man on December 28 in Los Angeles. Little Eli joins sisters Stella, seven and Sienna, two. Photo: Instagram/@ellenpompeo
Pink and Carey Hart got a belated Christmas gift on December 26. The couple, who only revealed they would be parents for a second time in November, welcomed Jameson Moon Hart. The singer posted this adorable snap bonding with her new son announcing the news. Jameson joins his big sister Willow, 4. Photo: Instagram/@pink
It's a girl! Christy Carlson Romano and her husband Brendan Rooney welcomed their daughter Isabella on Christmas Eve. The former Disney Channel star shared the exciting news next to a very special picture on her Facebook. "Brendan & I are excited to announce the birth of our daughter, Isabella Victoria Rooney," the <i>Even Stevens</i> star said. "Born Christmas Eve at 3:52 PM. We are so blessed and so thankful for everyone's support during this special time." Photo: Instagram/@thechristycarlsonromano
Lachey party of five! Nick and Vanessa Lachey were surprised with a Christmas miracle. The pair welcomed their third child Phoenix Robert Lachey on Christmas Eve. The little addition joins older brother Camden, four and big sister Brooklyn, one. Photo: Instagram/@vanessalachey
<i>Point Break</I> actress Teresa Palmer and her husband Mark Webber, already parents to a 2-year-old son Bodhi, welcomed baby boy Forest Sage on December 12, 2016 in Adelaide. "Our hearts are so full and blessed, he is perfect," Teresa wrote on social media. Photo: Instagram/@teresapalmer
Carlos and Alexa PenaVega welcomed their son Ocean into the world on December 7. The happy dad took to Instagram with this photo writing, "A glimpse into the past 48 hours #oceanpenavega." Photo: Instagram/@therealcarlospena
It's a boy! Savannah Guthrie and her husband Mike Feldman welcomed their second child together, a son. The pair's baby boy named Charles Max Feldman was born on December 8 weighing in "at 9 lbs. 8 oz." Following the <i>Today</i> show's announcement of the anchor's son, the proud mom tweeted, "We are so grateful. Blessings overflow. Along with tears of joy." Charley, as he had been nicknamed, joins big sister Vale, who was born in 2014. Photo: Twitter/@TODAYshow
Mick Jagger is a father again at age 73! The Rolling Stones frontman, who is already a father to seven children whose ages range from 17 to 45, welcomed his first child - a son - with his 29-year-old girlfriend Melanie Hamrick. The singer's rep told ABC News in a statement, "Melanie Hamrick & Mick Jagger’s son was born today in New York and they are both delighted. Mick was at the hospital for the arrival. Mother and baby are doing well." The singer and ballerina have been together since 2014. The couple's son joins Mick's older children, Georgia May, Jade, James, Elizabeth, Karis, Gabriel and Lucas. The legendary rock star also has five grandchildren and became a great-grandfather in 2014, when Jade Jagger's daughter, Assisi, gave birth to her own daughter. Photo: WireImage/Getty Images
Lucky number seven! Kelsey Grammer became a father for seventh time on November 14. The actor welcomed his third child, son Auden James Ellis, with wife Kayte Grammer. Inspiration for the baby's name came from the couple's favorite influential men, singer James Taylor and poet W.H. Auden. Ellis, on the other hand, is a family name, after Kelsey's maternal great-grandfather. Auden joins Kelsey and Kayte's two other children, daughter Faith and son Kelsey Gabriel. The actor is also a father to Spencer, Greer, Mason and Jude, from previous marriages. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Rob Kardashian is officially a father! The reality star and his fiancée Blac Chyna welcomed their first child, daughter Dream Renee Kardashian, together on November 10. The couple's baby girl, who shares the same middle name as her mother, was born at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center via a c-section, E! News confirms. Chyna's new bundle of joy joins her son King Cairo, whom she shares with ex and current boyriend to Kylie Jenner, Tyga. After learning the gender of his child earlier this year, Rob confessed on his E! show, "It's an emotional moment. Me wanting to have a boy, it definitely stems from my dad but I'm sure I'll have the same relationship that I had with my father with my daughter." He added, "I'm just happy that the baby's healthy and I'm gonna be super happy with a girl." Photo: Getty Images
Russell Brand is now a father! The comedian and his girlfriend, lifestyle blogger Laura Gallacher, have welcomed a daughter named Mabel, according to the Daily Mail. <i>The Forgetting Sarah Marshall</i> star made the announcement during his stand up show in Nottingham, England on November 6. “He was conscious of the clock and made sure he was off stage by just approaching 9 p.m. as he ‘needed to get down the f—ing M21 as my girlfriend has just had a baby," an audience member told The Mirror. Another source told the publication that the pair welcomed their bundle of joy late last week. Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images
Jayma Mays is feeling extra <i>glee</i>-ful these days! The <i>Glee</i> alum and her husband Adam Campbell welcomed their first child together during the summer. According to <i>E! News</i>, the actress gave birth to a baby boy named Jude back in August. It was confirmed in April that the Hollywood stars, who tied the knot in 2007, were expecting. Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
More like the <i>Jonas Sisters</i>!. Former boy bander Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle welcomed their second child together, daughter Valentina, on October 27. Following her birth, Nick Jonas' brother tweeted, "Valentina is happy and healthy. I'm so in love." He later added, "Looking at baby v and you guys don't understand how pretty she is." Kevin and Danielle are already parents to two-year-old daughter Alena Rose. Photo: Instagram/@daniellejonas
It's a baby girl for Tika Sumpter! The <i>Southside With You</i> actress welcomed her first child. Though the exact details have yet to be released, the actress celebrated motherhood with a tweet on October 24 that read, "Dear Mom's, dad's and caretakers, I'm slow clapping for each and every one of you. It ain't no joke." Photo: SIPA USA/PA Images
Susan Sarandon's daughter Eva Amurri and her husband Kyle Martino welcomed their second child together, a boy named Major Joseph, on October 19. In her blog Happily Eva After's newsletter, they shared that their two-year-old daughter Marlowe's baby brother was born at home weighing 8 lbs, 3 oz. and measuring 22 inches long. The couple shared, "Our hearts are busting. Our family is complete, in addition to a "thank you" to fans for their "love and support." Eva revealed that she was expecting in April after being so candid about a miscarriage she had last year. Photo: Hahn Lionel ABACA USA/PA Images
Broadway legend Audra McDonald and her husband Will Swenson welcomed their first child, a girl, together on October 19, 2016. The actress took to social media to announce the joyous news, while giving fans a glimpse at their new bundle of joy's feet. She wrote, "Will and I are overjoyed to welcome Sally James McDonald-Swenson, named for Will's late mother, Sally, and my late father, Stanley James. Our hearts are bursting and our lives forever changed." Audra and Will tied the knot in 2012. While Sally is their first child together, the pair already have children from previous relationships. The Broadway star is a mom to daughter Zoe Madeline Donovan, whom she shares with ex-husband Peter Donovan, while Will Swenson has two sons (Swayer and Bridger Swenson) with ex Amy Westerby. Photo: Dennis Van Tine ABACA USA/PA Images
It's a boy! Kerry Washington and her husband Nnamdi Asomugha have welcomed their second child together. The <i>Scandal</i> star gave birth to her son, Caleb Kelechi Asomugha, on October 5, according to E! News. The actress and former football player are already parents to daughter Isabelle, whom they welcomed in 2014. Photo: Anthony Behar SIPA USA/PA Images
Olivia Wilde, 32, and Jason Sudeikis, 40, welcomed their baby girl on October 11. Their daughter Daisy Josephine Sudeikis was born on International Day of the Girl, which Olivia pointed out in a sweet Instagram post. Olivia and Jason are parents to two-year-old Otis Alexander. The <i>Vinyl</i> actress has said in the past about pregnancy to People, “There’s something really beautiful about pregnancy. It is a time when you feel very connected to your body.” Photo: Instagram/@OliviaWilde
VS Angel Candice Swanepoel has a little angel of her own. The model welcomed her first child - a boy named Anacã - with her fiancé Hermann Nicoli. Candice's photographer and friend Jerome Duran confirmed the joyous news on Instagram writing, "THE MOST BEAUTIFUL MAMA Congratulations!! @angelcandices @hermannicoli Welcome Anacã!!! Already solo much LOVE for you and the new family!" The supermodel celebrated her son's impending arrival back in August with a safari-themed baby shower. Candice in May revealed via Instagram that she was expecting a baby boy. Photo: Instagram/@angelcandices
Angela Simmons and her fiancé, Sutton Tennyson are officially parents! The 29-year-old daughter of Run D.M.C.'s Rev Run and <i>Growing Up Hip Hop</i> star shared a picture of her with their newborn son Sutton Joseph with the caption, "The best part of life has just begun #Motherhood #ImSoInLove." Photo: Instagram/@angelasimmons
Adam Levine, 37, and Behati Prinsloo, 27, welcomed their little angel into the world on September 21. The couple, who have been married since 2014, named their baby girl Dusty Rose Levine. Throughout the Victoria's Secret Angel's pregnancy, the <i>Voice</i> judge was a supportive husband, even gaining sympathy weight. Photo: Getty Images
It's a boy! Emily Maynard and her husband Tyler Johnson welcomed their second child together - Gibson Kyle on September 16. The couple's first son, Jennings, was born in 2015. The <i>Bachelorette</i> alum, who is also a mom to daughter Ricki from a previous relationship, announced the arrival of her baby boy on Instagram. The proud mom shared a family photo writing, "...oh heavenly day... God is good! {Ricki and I are officially outnumbered!}." Emily opened up about the <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/celebrities/12016080116323/the-bachelorette-emily-maynard-morning-sickness-pregnancy-advice//">highs and lows of pregnancy</a> with <b>HELLO!</b> earlier this summer admitting, "The worst part is definitely being sick and just feeling like you have to suffer through it, but thankfully I have gotten that under control. The best part is just knowing that you're making a human being. Just knowing at the end you're going to have a baby, and that’s always fun." Photo: Instagram/@emilygmaynard
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's house just got even busier. The couple welcomed their third child Leonardo Ángel Charles Baldwin on September 12. The parents also have three-year-old Carmen, Rafael, 1, as well as Ireland Baldwin, who is Alec's daughter with Kim Basinger. In fact, Ireland shared with HELLO! of her little siblings, "They were really excited. They’ve been like awaiting a new little brother for so long and talking about it nonstop so I’m, sure they’re very happy." Photo: Instagram/@iamabfalecbaldwin
Rob Schneider is a dad once again! The actor and his wife Patricia welcomed their second child together, a girl on September 14. The proud dad tweeted the news writing, "The world just got 7.6 pounds more beautiful today." He added, "Madeline Robbie Schneider was born at 5:56am. Patricia and the baby are doing great!" Rob and his wife, who tied the knot in 2011, are already parents to daughter Miranda Scarlett. The actor also has a 27-year-old daughter, Elle King, from his first marriage to London King. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
<i>Game of Thrones</i> actress <b>Carice van Houten</b> and her partner <b>Guy Pearce</b> have welcomed their first child together. The proud dad announced the joyous news on social media on August 29, writing, "A cute little package arrived and told us his name's Monte Pearce." He added, "We think we're gonna keep him. Placenta smoothie anyone? @caricevhouten." <br> It was revealed in March that the couple was expecting. Guy and Carice met on the set of the 2016 film <i>Brimstone</i>. The movie's director, Martin Koolhoven, congratulated the pair tweeting, "Brimbaby!!" </br><br> Photos: Getty Images/WireImage
Baby makes four! <b>Anna Chlumsky</b> and her husband Shaun So have welcomed their second daughter, Clara Elizabeth So. The couple's newest addition arrived on July 28. The <i>Veep</i> star and her husband are already parents to Penelope Joan, whom they welcomed in 2013. <br> While discussing her second pregnancy on <i>Last Call with Carson Daly</i>, Anna revealed, "With this pregnancy, I want Japanese food all the time." </br><br> Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for The Headstrong Project
Model <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/bar-refaeli" target="_blank"><strong>Bar Refaeli</strong></a> welcomed her first child, a baby girl, on August 11. <i>The Jerusalem Post</i> announced that the model gave birth at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv. <br>The 31-year-old and her husband Adi Ezra have named the little girl Liv, who was born weighing 7lbs. <br>The Israeli star announced her pregnancy on her Instagram page back in January. <br>Photo: Instagram/@barrefaeli
Jillian Harris and Justin Pasutto welcomed their son Leo into the world on August 5. The former <i>Bachelorette</i> star was bursting with excitement as she shared the news of her little man's arrival with her followers. <br> "World, meet little Leo... (Queue heart explosion) The last 48 hours have been the best of our lives. Thank you @slipperygoose for giving me the greatest gift of all." <br><br> Photo: Instagram/@jillian.harris
<i>Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt</i> star <b>Ellie Kemper</b> welcomed her first child with husband Michael Koman. The actress' co-star Tituss Burgess confirmed the baby's arrival and gender on his Facebook writing, "My Ellie had her baby. A son. But why am I emotional. He's not mine. Also someone is gonna call her mom. I cannot wrap my head around it. Like she went into labor and pushed someone out. I can't process it." <br> Ellie confirmed that she was expecting back in April while on <i>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</i>, explaining how she broke the pregnancy news to her fellow cast members and crew. Later during an appearance on <i>The Ellen DeGeneres Show</i>, she admitted, "I'm very excited. I feel not nauseous. I feel good. Both my husband and I are very excited." </br><br> Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The New Yorker
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/chris-klein" target="_blank" style="font-weight: bold;">Chris Klein</a> and his wife of nearly a year, Laina Rose Thyfault, welcomed their first child, son Frederick Easton Klein, on July 23, 2016. The <i>American Pie</i> actor shared the joyous news with fans on social media writing, “So incredibly blessed and forever grateful for my amazing wife & our healthy baby boy." He added, "Laina delivered me a miracle.” <br> Photo: Getty Images
Brody Jenner is one proud uncle! The TV personality congratulated brother Burt Jenner and his girlfriend Valerie Pitalo on the arrival of their son Bodhi. Sharing a photo of the proud parents doting on their little boy, the former <i>Hills</i> star wrote, "Congrats to my brother @bjenner and @valeriepitalo on their newborn little boy Bodhi!!!! I'm an uncle AGAIN!!!! First Jenner boy in 32 years!!!!!!!! Yewwwww!!!!" <br> Photo: Instagram/@brodyjenner
In June <i>Ironic</i> singer Alanis Morissette welcomed her second child, a girl named Onyx Solace. <br>Revealing the happy news on Twitter the 42-year-old wrote, "She's here! Onyx solace morissette-treadway June 23 2016 #beyondblessed." <br>Photo: Getty Images
Singer Norah Jones has welcomed her second child. The private jazz singer is already a mom to a little boy, whom she secretly welcomed in 2014 with her longtime partner whose identity she's kept out of the news. The couple have yet to even reveal their first child’s name. <br> Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS
Former <i>Bachelorette</i> <b>Ali Fedotowsky</b> welcomed her first child, daughter Molly Sullivan, with her fiancé Kevin Manno on July 6. The proud parents both shared photos of their baby girl with Ali writing, "You are absolutely beautiful and perfect in every way." <br> Photo: Valorie Darling via Instagram/@kevinmanno
On June 24, former <i>The Hills</i> star Audrina Patridge and her partner Corey Bohan welcomed their first child. The 31-year-old gave birth to a healthy baby girl, which they named Kirra Max Bohan. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Erika Christensen and her husband Cole Maness welcomed their new baby girl Shane into the world on June 21. The couple's new bundle made her arrival at their Los Angeles home, weighing 6lbs 3oz <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kris Allen and his wife Katy welcomed their baby girl Rose Elizabeth Allen on June 18. Little "Rosie" made her debut in Nashville, Tennessee weighing 7lbs and 10oz. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky's little man Aidan Clinton Mezvinsky arrived on June 18 in New York City. The new bundle joins his 20-month-old sister Charlotte. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah welcomed their little girl Iris Mary Redmayne on June 15. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Lisa Ling and her husband Dr. Paul Song welcomed their newest little girl Ray Ling Song on June 6. Weighing 6 lbs,12 oz, Ray joins big sister, three-year-old Jett. <br> Photo: Instagram/@lisalingstagram
A new baby boy! Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas welcomed their son Hugo Wilson Dallas on June 1 in Los Angeles. Hugo joins his older brother Oliver Finlay Dallas. <br> Photo: Getty Images
<i>Twilight</i> star Jackson Rathbone and his wife, Sheila Hafsadi are parents to a little girl named Presley Bowie Rathbone. Presley was welcomed to the world with "love and joy" on May 31. The baby girl joins her brother Monroe Jackson, 3. <br> Photo: Instagram/@JacksonRathbone
Jena Malone and boyfriend Ethan DeLorenzo had "the best weekend of their lives" with the arrival of their son Ode Mountain DeLorenzo Malone. <br> Photo: Instagram/@jenamalone
Double the fun! Rolling Stones musician Ronnie Wood and his wife Sally welcomed a set of twin girls. The couple's daughters Gracie Jane and & Alice Rose were born May 30. The duo are Ronnie's fifth and sixth children. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Soleil Moon Frye and her husband Jason Goldberg said hello to their fourth child! The couple's baby boy Story was born May 18. Story joins siblings Poet Sienna Rose, 10, Jagger Joseph Blue, 8, and Lyric Sonny Roads, 2. <br> Photo: Instagram/@moonfrye
Michael Phelps and his fiancé Nicole Johnson welcomed their son Boomer Robert Phelps into the world on May 5. The Olympic champion shared the news of his son's arrival via Instagram with a sweet photo featuring mom and baby captioned, "Welcome Boomer Robert Phelps into the world!!! Born 5-5-2016 at 7:21 pm !!! Healthy and happy!!! Best feeling I have ever felt in my life!!! @nicole.m.johnson and Boomer both healthy!!! #boomerphelps." <br> Photo: Instagram/@m_phelps00
Keri Russell and her <i>The Americans</i> co-star Matthew Rhys welcomed a son in May. The child is Matthew's first and Keri's third. Keri is already mom to eight-year-old River and four-year-old Willa from her previous relationship with Shane Deary. <br> As for their boy Sam, Keri told <i>TODAY</i>'s Matt Lauer, "He's so good. He's big and fat and nice!" <br> Photo: Getty Images
Surprise! Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Amada Lee Gosling, into the world on April 29. Amada joins her little sister 1-year-old sister Esmerelda. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Nick Carter and his wife Lauren welcomed their little backstreet baby, Odin Carter into the world on April 19 at their Hidden Hills, California home. <br> Photo: Instagram/@nickcarter
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed their "true love" – their first child, baby girl Luna Simone Stevens – on April 14. Luna entered the world weighing 6lbs 11oz. <br> Photo: Instagram/@chrissyteigen
Kelly Clarkson welcomed her son Remington Alexander Blackstock into the world on April 12. Little Remington is the second child for Kelly and her husband Brandon, who are parents to new big sis River Rose. <br> Photo: Instagram/@kellyclarkson
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's third child made his savvy debut. The couple welcomed little Theodore James Kusher on March 27. Theo joins siblings Arabella, 4, and Joseph, 2. <br> Photo: Instagram/@ivankatrump
A baby makes three! Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman welcome their son Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman on March 24 in Los Angeles. The little boy is the couple's first child. <br> Photo: Getty Images
James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly said hello to their fourth child Emilia Van Der Beek on March 23. The littlest girl, is joined by her older siblings, five-year-old Olivia, four-year-old Joshua and two-year-old Annabel, who posed for a sweet picture with their mother and new sibling. <br> Photo: Instagram/@vanderjames
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, husband Prince Daniel, and daughter Princess Estelle became a family of four after the birth of Prince Oscar, Duke of Skåne, on March 2. <br> Photo: Getty IMages
Tyra Banks introduced the world to her and boyfriend Erik Asla's newborn son York on February 14. <br> Photo: Instagram/@tyrabanks
Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty welcomed a baby boy on January 19. <br> Photo: Getty Images
King Jigme and Queen Jetsun welcomed their son Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck on February 5. <br> Photo: Facebook/King Jigme
Ne-Yo and his new wife Crystal Renay had a lot to celebrate three weeks after their wedding day with the birth of their son Prince Shaffer Chimere Smith, Jr, nicknamed SJ, on March 15. <br> Photo: Instagram/@iamcrystalrenay
Charles and Cassie Kelley welcomed their adorable son Ward Charles Kelley on February 11. <br> Photo: Instagram/@cassiemkelley
Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin's little lady Jolie Rae Caussin said "Hello" to the world on January 31. <br> Photo: Instagram/@kramergirl
Louis Tomlinson and Briana Jungwirth's little lad Freddie Reign Tomlinson was born on January 21 in Thousand Oaks, California. This is the first child for the One Direction member. <br> Photo: Instagram/@louis91
Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato added a fourth member to their family with the birth of their son Elias. The couple welcomed the little boy on January 22. Elias joins big brother Noah, 2. <br> Photo: Instagram/@michaelbuble
