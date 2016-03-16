Tiffani Thiessen brings her baby son Holt to set with her: See the adorable picture

It was bring your child to work day for Tiffani Thiessen. The Saved by the Bell alum brought her eight-month-old son Holt Fisher Smith to the set of her cooking show Dinner at Tiffani's.

The proud mom shared an adorable black and white snap of her baby boy on Instagram. She captioned the photo, “My sweet baby boy with me on set today.”

Tiffani and her husband Brady Smith, whom she wed in 2005, welcomed Holt last July. The couple are also parents to their 5-year-old daughter Harper Renn Smith.

Despite welcoming her son last year, the 42-year-old actress admitted that she isn’t stressed over losing her baby weight. “I haven’t dropped all the baby weight, but I’m getting there,” she told Us Weekly. “I try not to stress myself. As long as I eat healthy.”

Tiffani, who revealed she is still nursing her son, said, “My No. 1 goal is to make sure that Holt is getting what needs… Once I stop nursing that is usually when I drop most of the weight.”

Last month, the TV star confessed that, while she breastfeeds in public, she is "not that person who is going to whip out my boob and show everybody [her] breast.” Tiffani added, “I just know how to cover it the right way.”