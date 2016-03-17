Strike gold with these St. Patrick's Day nail art ideas

St. Patrick's Day is here, so let the festivities begin! If you want to literally show your Irish pride, try your hand at a bit of nail art. Whether you go the nail salon or do it yourself, here's some #nailspo. <br> We've got a St. Patty's Day nail design tutorial from celebrity nail artist Jin Soon Choi. Click through for step-by step instructions.
It's your lucky day! <b>Joon Soon Choi</b>, a celebrity spa owner who has worked with celebrities like <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/lady-gaga"><strong>Lady Gaga</strong></a>, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/emma-stone"><strong>Emma Stone</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/taylor-swift"><strong>Taylor Swift</strong></a> among others. has treated us with a tutorial for this simple St. Patrick's Day-themed design. </br><br> Photo: Jenny Lin
<b>Step One</b> <br> Apply JINsoon Power Coat to your nails. </br><br> Photo: Jenny Lin
<b>Step Two</b> <br> Apply two coats of JINsoon Doux to your nails. </br><br> Photo: Jenny Lin
<b>Step Three</b> <br> With a striping brush and a steady hand, draw the outlines of leaves on the nails. For this effect, be sure to draw the leaves in varying positions around the nails. Use the color JINsoon Tila for similar results. </br><br> Photo: Jenny Lin
<b>Step Four</b> <br> Fill in the shapes you created in the last step with JINsoon Tila. Be sure to also apply a layer of top coat to seal the design and top off the look. </br><br> For more info, visit Jin Soon's <a href="http://www.jinsoon.com/shop/jinsoon-nail-polish.html"><strong>website</strong></a>. </br><br> Photo: Jenny Lin
First off, we're loving the midi rings - they complement the nails really well! If you have a steady hand, you can have a go at painting the stripes across the nail. If you're not so confident with your painting ability, a sticker will work just as well. Regardless of which method you choose, be sure to paint a layer of top coat polish to seal the deal. <br> Photo: Instagram/@nailsofsteel
Make your own pot o' gold with stripes of rainbow colors and a little bit of glitter gold. Adding a shamrock requires an extra-steady hand with a toothpick. <br> Photo: Instagram/@thenailtrail
The Irish flag - orange, white and green - features in this design. For the shamrock, take your favorite shimmery gold polish and use a toothpick to dot out the outline. </br><br> Photo: Instagram/@sensationails4u
If you're a fan of more subtle nails, we love this take on St. Patrick's Day nails. This look is wearable daily, and the small gold jewels contrast well against the green. If you don't have jewels, you can simply add a dot of gold polish for a similar effect. <br> Photo: Instagram/@maniquremy
Keep it simple and bright with a nice manicure using the 'That's Hularious!' O.P.I color. This is also a nice color to transition into spring. <br> Photo: Instagram/@bluetapenails
The metallic green and and pop of gold make this a fun look. <br> Photo: Instagram/@crame_reyes_6121415
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved