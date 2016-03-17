Hairstyle inspiration: The best celebrity bobs

Bored of always sporting the same old hairstyle? Why not take the plunge and go for the chop? <br> We've put together a gallery of the best celebrity bobs to inspire you for your next trip to the salon! <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Miranda Kerr recently debuted her new shorter 'do and we're loving it. The model opted for a graduated look to complement her high cheekbones. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Rihanna's hair was on point at the BRIT awards when she styled her new shorter style into a bob with flicked-out ends. <br> Photo: Getty Images
"I just did it one day," Jourdan told HELLO! about her bob, and we think the risk paid off! <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kristin Cavallari looks like she's come from <i>Laguna Beach</i> with these loose, beachy waves. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Alexa Chung has always been a fan of a short hairstyles and we love this short textured bob. The hairstyle perfectly suits Alexa's flirty and fun personality. <br> Photo: Getty Images
If you're not feeling brave enough to go short, style it up like Lily James and go for a long bob, a.k.a. the 'lob'. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Rachel McAdams proves that a bob is actually quite versatile. Switch it up with a half-up, half-down look. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift brought the Grammys red carpet to a standstill when she stepped out with a dramatic new Anna Wintour-style bob and bangs. What a statement look! <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kate Hudson sported a sleek straight style to attend the 'Kung Fu Panda 3' premiere in February. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kaley Cuoco nailed two fab hair trends in one. Get the look by dip-dying the ends of your bob for an ombré effect. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Khloé Kardashian took the chop in October 2015 and she has never looked back since. The reality TV star likes to mix up her style wearing her 'lob' straight or in relaxed waves. <br> Photo: Getty Images
We loved Kirsten Dunst's bold lip and bob look that she rocked at the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Want something mysterious and dramatic? Follow Coco Rocha's lead and opt for blunt bangs with an ultra-sleek straight bob. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Sophia Bush looks effortlessly cool with her shaggy bob. The fun and fresh 'do is easy to adapt and really easy to maintain. <br> Photo: Getty Images
