Maria Menounos Snapchats her IVF egg retrieval procedure

Newly engaged Maria Menounos has babies on her mind. The TV host, who became engaged earlier this month to longtime boyfriend Keven Undergaro, is already making plans for her future family.

Photo: Snapchat

On Thursday, the 37-year-old shared videos on her Snapchat account before undergoing an IVF egg retrieval procedure. “They're starting to drug me, it feels good,” the E! News host said, sounding groggy from medication. In another snap showing her IV bag, she wrote, “Egg retrieval time.”

Last year, the TV personality opened up to Redbook magazine about balancing work and children. "My biggest struggle is the idea of having kids," she said, "Sometimes I feel like I'm drowning with everything that's going on in my life and there aren't even kids in my equation yet. On my reality show last year, I was talking about freezing my eggs. I started the process, but I wasn't successful, and it's still not happening. So let's call it what it is–not a good situation."

The former Extra host revealed in 2011 to Dr. Drew that she was going to freeze her eggs. At age 33, she said, "I decided that I know I have a couple of years of work I want to get to, and then do it.”

Explaining her decision on Good Morning America, Maria confessed, “To me, parenting is the most difficult job in the entire world, and when I do it, I want to be committed, and I want to be 100 per cent ready to take it on and be the best mom I can be.”