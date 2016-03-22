Victoria's Secret angel Candice Swanepoel shows off her baby bump

Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel has a little Angel of her own on the way. The 27-year-old announced on Saturday that she is expecting her first child.

Candice shared the exciting news on Instagram in true VS fashion, wearing a bra and panties, while her and fiancé Hermann Nicoli’s hands cradled her barely-there baby bump. She captioned the sweet black and white photo, “Agora e #barrigapositiva ! #babyangel,” which translated means “Now and #positivebelly.”

Photo: Instagram.com/@angelcandices

The blonde beauty got engaged last summer to her boyfriend of over 10 years. According to E! News the pair have been together so long, that the VS Angel is “said to have learned Portuguese from her Brazilian beau” — which would explain the South African native’s Portuguese baby announcement.

Shortly after confirming her pregnancy, the bombshell shared a vibrant photo of herself and fellow Angel Behati Prinsloo, who is also expecting her first child with husband Adam Levine. “1st day of spring celebrations,” Candice wrote on the photo, along with clapping hands and flower emojis.

Photo: Instagram.com/@angelcandices

With the brand’s annual fashion showmonths away, the show's executive producer and Victoria's Secret's Chief Marketing Officer Ed Razek seems confident that the expectant Angels will be in attendance. He wrote, “I am so happy for these two amazing beauties and moms to be! See you at the fashion show Angels! ❤️ @behatiprinsloo @angelcandices.”