Renee Zellweger calls the buzz around her looks 'part of the job'

Renee Zellweger isn't bothered about the chatter around her change in appearance. During an interview on The Today Show Friday, the Bridget Jones's Baby star says that the talk around her new look is something she doesn't pay attention to.

"It's not really part of my life. It's part of the job, that I don't really experience except when I step into this arena," the 46-year-old said when asked if the recent buzz around her looks affect her. "In my home I'm not aware of it. I don't do any kind of social media, so I don't see it. I like to have – I guess you would call them real experiences."

Fans took notice to Renee's new look in 2014 Photo: Getty Images

Renee turned heads when she took the red carpet in 2014 and people noticed her fresher appearance. In an interview with People magazine, Renee shared that she feels happier and healthier than ever. "I'm glad folks think I look different! I'm living a different, happy, more fulfilling life, and I'm thrilled that perhaps it shows," she said. "It seems the folks who come digging around for some nefarious truth which doesn't exist won't get off my porch until I answer the door."

Renee appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this week Photo: Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.

She continued: "My friends say that I look peaceful. I am healthy. For a long time I wasn't doing such a good job with that. I took on a schedule that is not realistically sustainable and didn't allow for taking care of myself. Rather than stopping to recalibrate, I kept running until I was depleted and made bad choices about how to conceal the exhaustion. I was aware of the chaos and finally chose different things."

It looks like the actress is back on track. Earlier this week, Renee treated fans to a special surprise with the release of the Bridget Jones's Baby trailer. According to the star, one of the film's biggest secrets is being kept from the cast. "It's kind of brilliant," Renee told the Sunday Express. "None of the cast know who fathered Bridget's baby or who she'll choose as her beau. The plan is to keep us all in the dark, right up to the premiere."

CLICK BELOW TO WATCH RENEE'S INTERVIEW ON TODAY