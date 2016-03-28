Ivanka Trump's 'heart is full' after giving birth to third child with Jared Kushner

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have welcomed their third child. The businesswoman was delighted to announce the arrival of their son, Theodore James Kushner, on Sunday, March 27 on her Twitter account.

"Jared and I feel very blessed to announce the arrival of Theodore James Kushner. Xx Ivanka," the 34-year-old wrote. Donald Trump's eldest daughter followed the announcement with a photo of herself cradling her newborn son. She captioned the post, "Baby Theodore. My heart is full. xx, Ivanka #grateful"

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Ivanka said her "heart is full" after giving birth to baby Theodore

Photo: Twitter/@ivankatrump

Ivanka's brother Donald Trump Jr. congratulated his sister and brother-in-law on his Instagram account. Sharing a photo of the mom-of-three and her new arrival he wrote, "Congratulations to my amazing sister @IvankaTrump and her equally amazing husband Jared on the birth of their third baby."

Donald continued, "Theodore welcome to the family. Kai, Donnie, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe can't wait to meet their cousin. Vanessa and I couldn't be happier for them."

Little Theodore joins big sister Arabella, four, and brother Joseph, two, who helped their mom introduce her third pregnancy to the world late last year with an adorable Instagram snap. The pair held the numbers one and two, while Ivanka held a number three sign to her baby bump.

Arabella, Joseph and I have a very special announcement to make! Check it out on my Facebook page! A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Sep 24, 2015 at 6:15am PDT

Ivanka, who kept busy up until she gave birth with her website IvankaTrump.com, had expressed her delight at her third pregnancy, writing, " I couldn't be more thrilled to share the news with you that I am expecting."

She added, "At the end of the day, it's my family that is at the centre of my life —and to be adding another baby to our family is a tremendous blessing...Jared and I are so thankful, and so excited!"