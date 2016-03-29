Melissa Joan Hart shows off her incredible 40 pound weight loss in red swimsuit

Melissa Joan Hart is beach ready! The 39-year-old Sabrina the Teenage Witch star showed off her 40 pound weight loss in a sexy red bathing suit on Tuesday via Instagram.

Melissa showed off her weight loss in a sexy red swimsuit for Nutrisystem Photo: Instagram/@melissajoanhart

"Here it is! One of my swimsuit pics from my recent @nutrisystem shoot. I feel confident and full of energy! Who's ready to hit the beach with me? #still40poundsdown #almost40," she captioned the pic from her photoshoot, that shows her rocking the red hot swim suit with a plunge.

The Melissa and Joey star has been a partnered with the weight loss brand since starting her journey to a trimmer figure in 2014. The mother of three boys, Mason, 10, Braydon, 8, and Tucker, 3, has her husband Mark Wilkerson to thank for helping her keep the pounds down.

Melissa has dropped 40 pounds since 2014 Photo: Getty Images

"Mark recently started training me and a few of my friends at our house," she told E! News. "It's a lot of fun! The best part is that when we work out together, we just want to keep going so sometimes we end up working out for hours at a time."

Melissa also shared the key to her weight loss success. "One of my slimming secrets is to treat yourself. It can't be about deprivation. If I want to have a piece of cake or a slice of pizza, I do. And then I get back on track the next day."

Sneak peek! Trying on swimsuits has never been so fun! Check back to see my favorite. #readyforspringbreak A photo posted by Melissa Joan Hart (@melissajoanhart) on Mar 28, 2016 at 6:23am PDT

Before the big reveal, Melissa took to her Instagram to give her fans a sneak peak at her fitting for her big shoot. "Sneak peek! Trying on swimsuits has never been so fun! Check back to see my favorite. #readyforspringbreak," she captioned the photo of her poking her head out from behind the fitting room.

It looks like Melissa found the perfect swimsuit to help her heat up the summer.