Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid's wig swap: How to get the look for yourself (and your BFF!)

Double take! Earlier this month Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid caused a stir when they swapped hair colors to walk in Balmain's Paris Fashion Week showcase.

It was later revealed Kendall and Gigi, both 20, were simply wearing wigs, but they undoubtedly shocked with the contrasting hues. The wigs looked so real that it was almost hard to believe Kendall really hadn't decided blondes have more fun.

Now it's been revealed where the supermodels got their lifelike wigs – Balmain Hair Couture – and it looks like you'll soon be able to switch up your hair as much as your lip color.

Now you can switch up your hair color just like Gigi and Kendall

The brand isn't new, having been around for over 30 years, but for the public it currently only stocks hair care products. However, following the flurry of excitement over Kendall and Gigi's wig, they're expanding.



CEO Stewart Guliker told BoF: "Changing your lips from purple to red, that's nice and you can get a reaction. But changing your hair – it's a shock effect. That's what people do and like to do and be noticed."

Kendall's little sister Kylie, 18, is well known for her love of wigs, and regularly steps out with a different hair color. But Kendall has insisted she prefers to keep it natural.

Kylie Jenner likes to experiment with her hair color

Writing on her website, she explained: "It was totally surreal when Gigi and I took our blonde Balmain runway wigs to IRL after the show! I almost felt like I was a different person. Those wigs are SO uncomfortable, though. (I don't know how Kylie does it!)

"I would do a wig again, but dyeing my hair would ruin it. I'm a brunette, through and through – that's just me. It's fun to have alter-egos!"